First Nations residency and funding opportunities a ‘game changer’ for artists

One of the exciting initiatives identified within the First Nations First Pillar of Revive, a National Culture Policy was the importance of consultation with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community to identify what were the priorities areas for investment and support across the arts and culture sector. The findings from this national consultation are outlined in the First Nations First – What We Heard Report, which is available on Creative Australia’s website.

We specifically asked our communities what support might look like for our young people. Investment opportunities to facilitate and encourage intergenerational knowledge transferal was a major priority, ensuring our young people had those special moments to sit with their Elders to hear, see and learn about the old stories and practices of the past, but also to discuss and explore new platforms for communication and activation for the future.

In addition, our young people shared with us the need for more investment to support new and exciting initiatives that engage young people in their communities, and targeted support for emerging artists via mentoring, traineeships, and professional development initiatives such as leadership programs and governance training. Unfortunately, there are too few opportunities to showcase their work, come together to network to share ideas, learning and challenges and or discuss career aspirations and pathways within the arts and culture sector.

Some of the current funding opportunities available for First Nations young people and other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives include:

For First Nations artists earlier in their careers, the Young People: First Nations Arts and Culture Fund provides funding from $10,000 up to $20,000 for First Nations artists or arts workers between the ages of 18 and 35 to support their creative practice or career development.

Space to Create is a fully funded music residency program that is delivered in partnership with the Australian National University. Led by Torres Strait Islander, multi-instrumentalist audio engineer and producer Will Kepa, the program includes an intensive group residency in February, along with a week-long individual residency, providing focused studio time, tailored mentoring and production support.

Flourish, another major grant, has been running for the past five years and provides up to $50,000 in funding to support projects in the fashion and textiles industry.

Supporting the development and success of First Nations artists

Success stories of the grants are many. Candice Lorrae is a Space to Create alumna who has since returned as a mentor in the program. Since taking part in the program, she has started her own recording studio and in 2024, was awarded the Creative Australia First Nations Fellowship.

Simone Arnol, the winner of the 2024 Fashion Designer Award at the National Indigenous Fashion Awards, was also a successful Flourish grant recipient that year.

Daen Sansbury-Smith used the Young People grant to facilitate cultural workshops, where he brought his skills in multimedia art to reinterpret cultural knowledge, stories and language into new works.