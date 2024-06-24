Culture keeps the fire burning at Desert Mob

Desert Mob in Mparntwe/Alice Springs is a culmination of exhibition, symposium, marketplace, public programs and satellite events, this year featuring participation from over 30 First Nations Art Centres in the region.

Presented by the First Nations-led Desart, Desert Mob kicks off with its cornerstone exhibition at Araluen Arts Centre on 5 September and runs until 20 October. There are key events from 5-7 September when many of the artists will be in town to meet visitors and introduce their artworks.

Curator Hetti Perkins tells ArtsHub that curating Desert Mob can be a ‘wonderfully challenging’ task. She continues, ‘Over the past three years, Desart has been the presenting organisation and its really started to bear fruit as a collaborative approach… It’s loved by all the local communities. People use the occasion to catch up with family and participate in all the different events – it’s true to its name, by desert mob, for desert mob.’

Visitors in attendance on the opening night will have exclusive access to purchase First Nations artworks from Aboriginal-governed Art Centres across Central Australia at Desert Mob 2024 exhibition, before the works also become available online, while the Desert Mob Symposium will return this year on 6 September with a range of topics, from new projects to conversations around medium and technique. Film screenings and dance performances are also included, alongside workshops and demonstrations.

On 7 September, Desert Mob presents its buzzing art marketplace, with paintings, punu (woodcarving), ceramics, weaving, sculpture, textiles and merchandise.

While some artworks will be available to purchase online, Perkins emphasises that the in-person experience is what makes Desert Mob unique. ‘It’s for people to get a feel of the place and see the art feast that’s been laid out before you – you can dip your toe or dive right in. One of the things I found is the artists really enjoy engaging with people – they get a real buzz out of the audience responding positively,’ adds Perkins.

Nathan Doolan, Tangentyere Artists at Desert Mob 2023. Photo: Rhett Hammerton.

The power of Desart to bring First Nations artists and community together is a testament of its reach, which covers millions of square kilometres across Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Living by the motto of this year’s NAIDOC Week, ‘Keep the fire burning! Blak, loud and proud’, Desert Mob will shine a light on First Nations pride. ‘Our Culture has been our fire – it sustains us and keeps us warm,’ says Perkins.

Several Arts Centres will be celebrating significant anniversaries this year, including Maruku Arts, which is turning 40.

‘That’s an indication of keeping the fire burning, as these are Aboriginal owned and governed enterprises. They are an important resource for all Australians,’ concludes Perkins.

Desert Mob is a vital platform for the ethical purchasing of First Nations artworks, with money going back to support artists, communities and Art Centres in some of Australia’s most remote areas.

To see the First Nations art on display on Country is a great source of pride that ensures the continuation of Culture and fosters meaningful exchange.

Check out Desert Mob for yourself from 5 September to 20 October in Mparntwe/Alice Springs, Northern Territory; find out more.