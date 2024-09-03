News

 > Sponsored

Creativity uncovered: bespoke Australian designs sought for Sydney Opera House Shop

Applications are now open for Sydney Opera House’s annual Uncovered program: an opportunity for local artisans and designers to connect with a national and international audience.
3 Sep 2024 21:40
Richard Watts
The Sydney Opera House Shop could soon be stocking your work thanks to the annual Uncovered retail program. The photo depicts a woman walking towards the door of the Sydney Opera House Shop, through which a range of retail objects can be glimpsed.

Design

The Sydney Opera House Shop could soon be stocking your work. Photo: Alisha Gore, 2024, courtesy of Sydney Opera House.

Share Icon

The majestic sails of Sydney Opera House are internationally recognised – an enduring symbol of Australian culture and excellence. Put simply, brand recognition doesn’t get much stronger.

The iconic building’s reputation extends to the artists and artisans whose designs are sold through the Sydney Opera House Shop.

From tote bags and candles to clothing and ethically-made toys, retailers whose goods are selected for sale through the Sydney Opera House Shop are immediately associated with a globally recognised brand – and also connected with a well-established national and international audience by virtue of the House’s online and on-site presence.

Independent artists, makers, creatives and artisans now have the opportunity to sell their wares and showcase their originality to the world through the Sydney Opera House Shop, thanks to the annual retail initiative, Uncovered.

Now in its fifth year, Uncovered – which aims to showcase retail items that are as bold and inspiring as Sydney Opera House itself – is open to Australian citizens and permanent residents aged 18 years and over.

‘The Uncovered program is all about shining a spotlight on up-and-coming Australia-based makers, designers, artisans and creatives,’ says Sydney Opera House General Manager, Tours, Retail and Projects, Nicola Brandon.

Applications to Uncovered are now open. Three successful applicants will be selected for the program, with entries closing at 11:59pm AEST on Sunday 22 September 2024.

‘We have connected with so many talented people over the last four years and so it is exciting to be announcing the return of the program for a fifth year,’ Brandon says.

How to apply to Uncovered

To date, 12 participants have been selected for the Uncovered program, which was first held in 2019. Their winning designs – ranging from porcelainware inspired by Sydney Harbour and its coastline, artisanal soaps from a First Nations-owned small business, and educational children’s toys created from sustainable and recycled materials – are now sold through the Sydney Opera House Shop.

Artisans wishing to apply to this year’s Uncovered program can submit one application to one of the following three streams featured in the initiative:

  • For the Young and the Young at Heart: Items and objects that encourage laughter and learning through entertainment, including toys, books, puzzles and games.
  • For the Home: Beautiful bespoke products and objets d’art that transform a house or apartment into a home, such as prints, ceramics, ornaments, furnishings including cushions and throws, and personal items such as soaps, body lotions and other toiletries.
  • For the Look: Products with flair to help you enhance, embolden or amplify your look, including jewellery, beauty products, bags and accessories.

Regardless of the craft style or art form submitted, applicants’ designs must be their own, with the copyright owned by the applicant.

Each entry will be assessed by an expert panel, with applications judged on a range of criteria, including the product’s connection to Australia and to Sydney Opera House itself – although it is not expected that submitted designs will feature a visual representation of the House.

Applicants may also wish to familiarise themselves with the values of Sydney Opera House (as detailed on the Uncovered webpage and including such concepts as curiosity, inclusivity and courage) before submitting their application.

Learn more about the Uncovered program and how to enter. Applications close at 11:59pm AEST, 22 September 2024.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts OAM is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, a Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend, and was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize in 2020. In 2021 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Green Room Awards Association. Most recently, Richard received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2024. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

