National Gallery of Australia acquires key works by Jenny Kee and Linda Jackson

Key pieces and ensembles from Linda Jackson AO and Jenny Kee AO have joined the collection of the National Gallery of Australia (NGA). Over 80 works in all, they include rare hand-painted silks, vibrantly patterned knitwear and original designs that defined their art. The new acquisitions include some works the artists have personally gifted to the people of Australia through the national collection.

Highlights include Kee’s signature knitwear (in particular her formative Art Knit Series of 1976, dubbed ARTISTE), and an important group of works from Jackson’s personal collection that she designed between the late 1960s and the early 2000s and which, collectively, demonstrate her innovative approach to traditional techniques and textile design.

Known for their bold silhouettes and dynamic prints inspired by the Australian landscape, flora and fauna, Kee and Jackson are two of Australia’s most iconic fashion designers – and, with individual careers spanning four decades, they are also two of the most enduring.

“Our work has always been about storytelling, nature and the spirit of Australia – expressed through fabric, form and feeling,” Linda Jackson said in a media statement. “These garments hold memories, and we are thrilled that our designs, our story and our creative partnership will be shared with visitors to the National Gallery for generations to come.”

Jenny Kee added, “Our creative journey together and as individual artists has always been about honouring the beauty of the land and artistic expression through fashion. Our creations are love letters to Australia, and it is a great joy to know that through this acquisition, they will be preserved for future generations to enjoy at the National Gallery.”

‘DE PATCHY’, 1976. Inspired by Sonia Delaunay’s ‘de Patchy’ and featured in the current NGA exhibition ‘Know My Name: Kee, Jackson and Delaunay’. Photo: Jenny Kee Personal Archive.

Adam Lindsay, Deputy Director, National Gallery, described Jackson and Kee as “true pioneers [whose] work brought the Australian fashion world to life in the 1970s … [and who] continue to influence our culture today”.

“The National Gallery is honoured to share and maintain their legacy through these significant additions to the national collection, which is now home to one of the most comprehensive collections of their works in the world,” he added.

The pair first joined forces in the 1970s, when Jackson begin selling her designs through Kee’s Flamingo Park boutique in Sydney’s Strand Arcade. The duo shared a mutual love for the Australian environment and vintage clothing, and soon developed a distinct voice in fashion. Their creative collaboration – which formally ended in 1992 – led to unique designs that became recognisable nationally and internationally.

In 1985, the pair was the focus of the NGA’s first exhibition focused solely on women artists, Linda Jackson and Jenny Kee: Flamingo Park and Bush Couture. The exhibition ran from April 1985 to February 1986.

Nearly 40 years later, in celebration of the launch of the Know My Name gender equity initiative, their work also featured in the landmark exhibition Know My Name: Australian Women Artists 1900 to Now in 2020-22.

The new acquisition includes vibrant early designs by both Kee and Jackson, which highlight their shared passion for colour and geometric form. Some of the garments were inspired by multidisciplinary artist Sonia Delaunay, for whom they shared a mutual love. A selection of such works are currently showing in Kamberri/Canberra in the exhibition Know My Name: Kee, Jackson and Delaunay.

Know My Name: Kee, Jackson and Delaunay is a Know My Name project, a National Gallery initiative celebrating the work of all women artists to enhance understanding of their contribution to Australia’s cultural life. The exhibition is showing until July 2026, with a planned changeover in November 2025 to showcase more items from this new NGA acquisition.