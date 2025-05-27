Beyond the Fair: painting a bigger picture with DAAF

Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) returns to Larrakia Country this year with a cultural feast of over 1500 emerging and established artists working across art, design, fashion, performance and music. Now in its 19th year, DAAF’s significance in the nation’s cultural landscape is on par with its scale.

DAAF’s Artistic Director, Simon Carmichael tells ArtsHub, “DAAF is more than an art fair – it provides an opportunity for an immersive celebration of culture, art, performance, storytelling, design and fashion… There is so much in-depth cultural learning that can take place through these experiences.”

Executive Director Claire Summers has been at DAAF since 2007 and says, “We are now in our 19th year and starting to plan for our 20-year celebration. We’ve seen the evolution of the Art Fair that started with 16 Art Centres in a modest hotel ballroom with a solely Northern Territory focus, to now being the most significant Indigenous Art Fair in this country, representing over 80 Art Centres from across Australia.”

She continues, “I think one of the biggest components of DAAF is the communities that we build, the people we bring together and the learning we create – not just between artist and audience, but also between artists themselves.”

When asked what the most important thing is when it comes to platforming First Nations artists, Summers replies, “It’s a really loaded question at the moment. Since the Voice referendum, this country has been hurting – especially in the Northern Territory – with some very negative sentiments towards our First Nations communities.

“The arts provide this opportunity to connect and to learn. When the media is plagued with these negative stories, DAAF allows for there to be celebration – for a spotlight to be shone on the strengths of First Nations communities.”

Summers adds: “Australians need to hear that story… The very things that are empowering First Nations communities are at risk of being taken away, so it’s never been more important for DAAF to carry the voices of artists, creatives, designers, performers and musicians.”

Check out cultural performances at DAAF. Photo: Dylan Buckee.

Carmichael says DAAF also plays an important economic role. “We take no commission so 100% of the sales go back to supporting Art Centres, artists and their communities – oftentimes art sales are the only source of external income in remote communities and are a crucial part of the local economy.

“Financial independence allows people to stay on Country, continue their practice and pass on their language, ceremonies, and art and cultural traditions.

“By supporting DAAF, it’s not just about backing artists – it’s helping sustain entire communities, economies and living cultures for generations to come.”

In 2024, DAAF welcomed over 28,000 visitors with $4.38 million generated in artwork sales that same year, according to the Fair’s Impact Report. Overall, the event stimulated the Northern Territory economy by $11.34 million.

Summers leaves a powerful message: “A strong Art Centre economy creates self-determination within communities, and empowers mob to return to Country. Incarceration and displacement is not the answer – supporting community-driven organisations, like DAAF and the Art Centres it supports, is the solution.”

Highlights at DAAF 2025

A significant aspect of the Fair this year is the return of the Cultural Keepers Program, which provides a national meeting place for First Nations visual art curators and professionals to network, build relationships and share knowledge and experiences. The symposium encourages participants to share stories, but also discuss hurdles, building the path towards proper representation and empowerment through art.

And with an abundance of public programming alongside the flagship Art Fair, there is plenty to explore.

The 10th Country to Couture runway on 5 August, presented by Indigenous Fashion Projects, will feature the hand printed textiles of designers such as Nagula Jarndu which visually record women’s stories, a new collection of slow fashion from Yanggurdi and three-time winner of the National Indigenous Fashion Awards, Lillardia Briggs-Houston.

When it comes to the Art Fair itself, the sublime painting of Pauline Wangin at Mimili Maku Arts (APY Lands) is just one example of the calibre of works at DAAF. Having worked with the Art Centre since its establishment, Wangin was a dedicated arts worker before directing her energy to her painting practice.

Carmichael says, “The Art Fair allows visitors to connect with the powerful stories and cultural knowledge embedded in each piece. These stories take many forms. For example, at Yinjaa-Barni Art, artists draw on collective memory to depict the landscapes, river systems, and wildflowers of their Country.

“At Jilamara Arts and Crafts Association, contemporary works are inspired by traditional ceremonial body painting, and the ghost net artworks of Erub Arts carry a strong conservation message, [featuring works] made from reclaimed fishing nets that were once discarded or left behind,” he continues.

Also check out the carefully crafted pieces by ceramic artist Andrea Pungarta Rontji, a member of Hermannsburg Potters since 2017, sculptural and jewellery pieces by Jack Anselmi (Kaiela Arts) featuring bayadherra (long-neck turtles), and the playful fibre sculpture of Julie Ashley (Djilpin Arts).

How to pick what to buy at DAAF?

Visitors will have the chance to purchase artworks in person at DAAF – for those who are unable to visit, DAAF Online provides a purpose-built digital platform that runs concurrently with the Fair.

When it comes to making a decision, Carmichael says, “It’s about what connects with the heart and mind of the buyer”.

To make the most out of the in-person experience, be sure to explore DAAF’s programming of art demonstrations, performances and talks, but also, don’t be afraid to ask questions. Summers says, “We’re providing a space that allows audiences to connect directly with the artists and Art Centres.

“What makes Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art different is that you’re not just there to look at the aesthetics of an artwork – it’s about resonating with the story behind it,” she concludes.

Get ready for a week of events from the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation, with Country to Couture (5 August), the National Indigenous Fashion Awards (6 August), opening ceremony of the 19th Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (7 August), and free public access from 8-10 August, both in person and online. Learn more.