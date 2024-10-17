News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: Why Not Believe in Everything?, Club Voltaire

Laura Fisher’s first play is poetic, vibrant and very funny. 
17 Oct 2024 10:47
Ash Brom

Performing Arts

“The play ponders whether Creationism or science is correct.” Photo: Michael Reynolds.

Share Icon

Laura Fisher is active in Melbourne’s spoken word scene and Why Not Believe in Everything? is her first play. Note that this is Club Voltaire, a delightfully indie theatre in a North Melbourne alley, so don’t expect expensive production values. Here, you’re OK if things go awry. 

And, indeed, something did. Eddy Burger – fellow poet, playwright and actor in the play – wound up in hospital the day before opening night, knocking him out for most of the season. Therefore, another of the actors, Damien Ng, performed Burger’s part with script in hand. While seeing the play as intended would have been good, Burger’s absence – with the actors needing to adapt because of it – added to the show’s already highly satirical feel. 

The play ponders whether Creationism or science is correct, ultimately concluding that maybe believing in a mixture of both is fine, hence the play’s name. It opens with narrators on either side of the stage (one of them Fisher), one representing science, the other the Biblical take on Earth’s beginnings. As they take turns telling their tales, performers mime the action being narrated. 

Why Not Believe in Everything? features various Biblical scenes, including Noah’s Ark and the Tower of Babel, all written with a quill of Pythonesque absurdist humour dipped in a flamboyant poet’s inkpot. The comedic timing is often spot on, as is some of the exaggerated facial expressions and body language; co-stars Katie Lohner, Pauline Sherlock, Damien Ng and Ebem Toala create a fittingly multicultural cast, and God (who – being omnipresent – sits in the corner throughout the play) is played by Vasi Samudra Devi with obvious, and sometimes hilarious, relish.

Read: Performance review: A Love Letter to the Nightingale, The Blue Room Theatre

Everyone plays their parts over the top, so Burger would have fit right in. He is recovering well and may be up for the weekend show(s). Whether you see it Burger-filled or Burger-free, this play bodes very well for Fisher as she crosses over from performance poet to actor/playwright. It’s clearly a passion project (she studied religion) and her English accent has a distinctly conversational feel, which makes her monologues a joy to listen to. If you want an indie play where life’s big questions are juggled joyously by a poet armed with a troupe of wonderfully comedic performers, this is your ticket.

Why Not Believe in Everything? by Laura Fisher
Club Voltaire
Presented by: Melbourne Fringe/Independent
Directors: Laura Fisher and Eddy Burger
Cast: Katie Lohner, Pauline Sherlock, Damien Ng, Vasi Samudra Devi, Laura Fisher Ebem Toala

Tickets: $15-$20

Why Not Believe in Everything? will be performed until 20 October 2024 as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Ash Brom

Ash Brom has been writing, editing and publishing books, stories, journals and articles for over 25 years. He is an English as an Additional Language teacher, photographer, actor and rather subjective poet.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television All Arts Features Music
More
A black and white photo of magician, Lachlan Wilde. There is smoke covering his face.
Reviews

Magic review: Mysterons, The MC Showroom

A blend of storytelling and magic.

Kim Hitchcock
A dark-haired woman is holding up a book with a black cover. Behind her are black and white images of crime scenes and information.
Reviews

Theatre review: He Had It Coming, The Provincial Hotel

Infamous murderesses and attackers tell their stories, leaving the audience to judge whether they were justified.

Nina Culley
Black woman with curly blonde hair, green jacket and gloves. Senhit, Eurovision
News

The first ever Eurovision Tour arrives in Australia in November

18 Eurovision stars head to Australia in a first ever world tour.

ArtsHub
In a production of 'Years Years Bears', two women in colourful headscarves and sunglasses. One is standing behind the other and placing her hand over the other woman's mouth.
Reviews

Theatre review: Years Years Bears, Trades Hall

A promising mystery story still finding its feet.

Jenna Schroder
A performer on stage who is of Asian descent with a female-appearing body, wearing a nude slip. The performer is sitting on the side, holding a cup on top of the coffee machine and balancing a book on their head.
Reviews

Performance review: Girl's Notes, Melbourne Recital Centre

A performance that took inspiration from a book on how women should behave.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login