News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: The Inheritance, Seymour Centre

This marathon production, based on the seminal E M Forster novel 'Howards End', makes huge demands of the audience – and rewards them richly. 
12 Nov 2024 16:10
Peter Hackney
The all male cast of 'The Inheritance.' Eight men wearing largely shades of white are gathered around a man in black seated with a laptop.

Theatre

‘The performances are stupendous.’ Photo: Phil Erbacher.

Share Icon

Virtually everyone has had the experience of binge-watching a Netflix TV series or is at least familiar with the concept. Watching The Inheritance, by US playwright Matthew López, is arguably its theatrical equivalent. 

This production of The Inheritance, the first staged in Sydney, is an incredible 385 minutes long and is split into two parts. With two intervals in each part, The Inheritance is effectively presented across six episodes. 

But while it’s the longest play most avid theatregoers will have seen since Tony Kushner’s Angels in America, this production is so well-staged and packs so much into its almost seven hours, that the experience is not the slog one may expect. 

In fact, it’s exciting, energising and deeply moving. After each interval, one can’t wait to see the next episode. 

The length of the play is not the only kinship The Inheritance shares with Angels in America. Like Angels, it’s set in New York City and its themes include homophobia and the impacts of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Like Angels, it contains nudity, sex scenes, drug use and explicit language. 

But it’s also quite different. Inspired by E M Forster’s 1910 novel Howards End, The Inheritance is set mainly in the 2010s. It presents a contemporary vision of New York City’s gay community – a cohort whose lives have been transformed by the internet, increasing acceptance of homosexuality and, perhaps most of all, Truvada. 

The Inheritance swirls around two key characters: the hopeful idealist Eric (Teale Howie) and his social-climbing playwright boyfriend Toby (Ryan Panizza). As they traverse life as a young couple in the Big Apple, we see friendships and families being formed, people and relationships come and go, careers being made and destroyed. 

Integral to the story are Walter (Simon Burke) and Henry (John Adam) – a wealthy, older gay couple who come to have a huge bearing on the young couple, particularly Eric. 

Burke also plays the author Forster, who functions as a kind of spectral touchstone, imparting wisdom and pithy observations down the years to the younger gay men in the play. 

The performances are stupendous; the actors stun in their capacity to generate love, disdain, disgust and hope for their characters.

Among the most notable are Tom Rodgers – who eats up the scenery with his dual roles of Adam/Leo – and Vanessa Dowling, whose turn as the regretful but circumspect mother of a son lost to AIDS had much of the audience in tears. 

Arguably, another key character is a house in the countryside (the titular inheritance) outside New York. During the height of HIV/AIDS, the house functioned as a place for young gay men to exit the world with some semblance of dignity. 

In the 21st century, it’s a modern day version of Howards End, the country house in Forster’s novel. It’s once again a place for young gay men to find refuge and is represented in a beautiful, surprising way by set designer Kate Beere.

Much of The Inheritance is surprising. Reading the synopsis, one may feel the territory it traverses is well-trodden and that nothing new can be mined from it.

Read: Book review: Australian Gospel: A Family Saga, Lech Blaine

If so, one would be wrong. The Inheritance is a theatrical landmark. Director Shane Anthony, the creative team and cast of 13 have done López and his story proud. The Inheritance makes incredible demands of both the actors and the audience – but every minute is worth it. 

The Inheritance by Matthew López
Reginald Theatre, Seymour Centre, Corner City Road and Cleveland Street, Chippendale NSW
Producers: Shane Anthony, Daniel Cottier, Gus Murray
Director and Movement Director: Shane Anthony
Set Design: Kate Beere
Set Construction: Aron Murray, Tom Fahy
Costume Design: Tim Chappel 
Lighting Design: Alex Berlage 
Composition: Damien Lane
Sound Design: Jessica Pizzinga
Stage Management: Saz Watson
Dialect Coach: Linda Nicholls-Gidley
Fight Choreography: Tim Dashwood
Intimacy Co-Ordinator: Chlöe Dallimore
Cast: John Adam, Simon Burke, Teale Howie, Ryan Panizza, Tom Rodgers, Zoran Jevtic, Quinton Rofail Rich, Matthew McDonald, Elijah Williams, Jack Mitsch, Bayley Prendergast, Jack Richardson, Vanessa Downing

Tickets: $39-$65

The Inheritance will be performed until 30 November 2024.

Peter Hackney

Peter Hackney is an Australian-Montenegrin writer and editor who lives on Dharug and Gundungurra land in Western Sydney - home to one of Australia’s most diverse and dynamic arts scenes. He has a penchant for Australian theatre but is a lover of the arts in all its forms. A keen ‘Indonesianist’, Peter is a frequent traveller to our northern neighbour and an advanced student of Bahasa Indonesia. Muck Rack: https://muckrack.com/peterhackney https://x.com/phackneywriter

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Music
More
A publicity image for 'Yandha Djanbay (Go Slowly)' by Kirli Saunders, part of Merrigong Theatre Company's MERRIGONX program in 2025. A First Nations woman in a red dress stands ankle deep in a pool of water, an arid landscape and blue sky visible behind her.
News

Merrigong Theatre Company’s 2025 season is its largest ever

A committed development program for local artists, coupled with a range of touring works from around the country, have been…

Richard Watts
Geoff Kelso, and old man in shades of brown is seated in an armchair, Tegan Mulvany a blonde woman in jeans is kneeling on the ground.and Steve Turner is standing on the right hand. He is also dressed casually in this production of 'The Seed".
Reviews

Theatre review: The Seed, Subiaco Theatre Centre

A reprisal of a play about the repercussions of war, which was first performed 10 years ago, but still has…

Tiffany Barton
Five cast members of 'The Magic Flute'. They are dressed in shades of black, white and grey and are standing with their hands in the air. The grey set has an image of a moon above them.
Reviews

Opera review: The Magic Flute, Geelong Arts Centre

Disney Meets Mozart in Opera Australia’s 'The Magic Flute.'

Megan Davis
PJ Williams (left) as Estragon and Christopher Samuel Carroll (right) as Vadimir in The Street Theatre's 2024 production of 'Waiting for Godot'. A bearded man leans against another man wearing a hat, ad hugs him. They are sitting on a rock on stage; a park bench is visible behind them.
Features

Waiting for Godot: a deep dive into the human condition

A new production of Beckett’s existential masterpiece is now playing The Street Theatre in Canberra.

Richard Watts
A group of young people in a class room are looking at scripts and off to the right where someone is addressing them off camera. mental health
Opinions & Analysis

The untapped potential of theatre-based interventions for mental health

The benefits of using interactive theatre and creative arts activities to educate and build mental health skills.

Ally Kelly
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login