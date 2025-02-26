Theatre review: The Children’s Hour, Old Fitz Theatre

Content warning: the following review contains references to suicide.

Lillian Hellman’s The Children’s Hour shocked when first produced as a stage play 1934 and 90 years later that still resonates.

This production by Dead Fly and Tiny Dog Productions is a game changer for low-budget independent theatre in Sydney.

With a large cast, including a couple of Sydney stage legends and a line-up of young talent that contains a wealth of talent, this is a production that sizzles.

The story is set in a girls’ boarding school run by two women, Karen Wright (Romney Hamillton) and Martha Dobie (Jess Bell), who are on the edge of making things profitable.

They are having to tolerate Martha’s aunt, Liliy Mortar (Deborah Jones), who is having a respite from her stage career, and a precocious and manipulative student Mary Tilford (Kim Clifton) whose wealthy grandmother, Amelia Tilford (Annie Byron), helped set up the school.

After committing an infraction at school, the disobedient and untruthful Mary is grounded and feigns a heart attack, hoping to be sent back to her grandmother.

What follows is a classic tale of homophobia that leads to confronting losses and a suicide.

Director Kim Hardwick has excelled at keeping this dark but at times hilarious production moving forwards, while extracting equally matched performances from seasoned actors and a chorus of young actors with ease.

You know from the entrance of the schoolgirls that this production is in good and imaginative hands.

Hamilton and Bell have a quiet but intense chemistry between them while Byron is perfectly cast as Mrs Tilford, who maintains her air of aloofness even in defeat. Likewise, Jones as the deluded and broken-down thespian Lily. Clifton is a revelation as Mary, playing a role years below her age. She manages to maintain her steely malevolence across all of her stage encounters.

Lara Korcis and Amy Bloink are perfect foils to Mary’s manipulation and lies and hold their own when the play focuses on the students. No matriarch is without a maid and Martelle Hammer is also well cast as the straight-laced Agatha, while Mike Booth as Dr Joe plays the solitary male character.

Set design by Emelia Simcox consists of three decorated flats that represents a number of locations and exemplifies the simple dexterity of this production, as does the plain score from Michael Huxley. Hannah Yardley’s costumes show equal restraint and match the era well.

Full marks also to the dialogue coach Linda Nicholls-Gidley, who has given the cast soft New England accents that are maintained throughout the production.

As said earlier, the youthful members of the cast are a revelation and also include Sarah Ballyntyne, Miranda Huttley, Madeline Kunstler and Kira McLennan.

Read: Book review: Eat Your Heart Out, Victoria Brownlee

Although written some 90-odd years ago, The Children’s Hour has lost none of its bite and shows that despite progress being made, homophobia is still with us and enshrined in laws in numerous countries.

Kudos to the City of Sydney, Darlo Drama and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras for their input into this production.

Tiny Dog Productions and Dead Fly Productions presents

The Children’s Hour by Lillian Hellman

Old Fitz Theatre

Director: Kim Hardwick

Producers: Deborah Jones and Romney Hamilton

Assistant Director: Maddy Steadman

Set Designer: Emelia Simcox

Costume Designer: Hannah Yardley

Lighting Designer: Jimi Rawlings

Stage Manager: Clare Sheridan

Accent/Dialect Coach: Linda Nicholls-Gidley

Scenic Artist: Russell Carey

Set Builders: Glen Hamilton and Dave Hodgkins

Props: Eva Felding

Graphic Designer: Mel Jensen

Cast: Sarah Ballantyne, Jess Bell, Amy Bloink, Mike Booth, Annie Byron, Kim Clifton, Romney Hamilton, Martelle Hammer, Miranda Huttley, Deborah Jones, Lara Kocsis, Madeline Kunstler, Kira McLennan

Tickets: $38.50-$60.50



The Children’s Hour will be performed to 1 March 2025.