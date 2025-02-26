News

Theatre review: The Children’s Hour, Old Fitz Theatre

Ninety years on from when Lillian Hellman first wrote the play, its story is still relevant.
26 Feb 2025 17:10
John Moyle
Two young girls in school uniform.

Theatre

Photo: Phil Erbacher.

Content warning: the following review contains references to suicide.

Lillian Hellman’s The Children’s Hour shocked when first produced as a stage play 1934 and 90 years later that still resonates.

This production by Dead Fly and Tiny Dog Productions is a game changer for low-budget independent theatre in Sydney.

With a large cast, including a couple of Sydney stage legends and a line-up of young talent that contains a wealth of talent, this is a production that sizzles.

The story is set in a girls’ boarding school run by two women, Karen Wright (Romney Hamillton) and Martha Dobie (Jess Bell), who are on the edge of making things profitable.

They are having to tolerate Martha’s aunt, Liliy Mortar (Deborah Jones), who is having a respite from her stage career, and a precocious and manipulative student Mary Tilford (Kim Clifton) whose wealthy grandmother, Amelia Tilford (Annie Byron), helped set up the school.

After committing an infraction at school, the disobedient and untruthful Mary is grounded and feigns a heart attack, hoping to be sent back to her grandmother.

What follows is a classic tale of homophobia that leads to confronting losses and a suicide.

Director Kim Hardwick has excelled at keeping this dark but at times hilarious production moving forwards, while extracting equally matched performances from seasoned actors and a chorus of young actors with ease.

You know from the entrance of the schoolgirls that this production is in good and imaginative hands.

Hamilton and Bell have a quiet but intense chemistry between them while Byron is perfectly cast as Mrs Tilford, who maintains her air of aloofness even in defeat. Likewise, Jones as the deluded and broken-down thespian Lily. Clifton is a revelation as Mary, playing a role years below her age. She manages to maintain her steely malevolence across all of her stage encounters.

Lara Korcis and Amy Bloink are perfect foils to Mary’s manipulation and lies and hold their own when the play focuses on the students. No matriarch is without a maid and Martelle Hammer is also well cast as the straight-laced Agatha, while Mike Booth as Dr Joe plays the solitary male character.

Set design by Emelia Simcox consists of three decorated flats that represents a number of locations and exemplifies the simple dexterity of this production, as does the plain score from Michael Huxley. Hannah Yardley’s costumes show equal restraint and match the era well.

Full marks also to the dialogue coach Linda Nicholls-Gidley, who has given the cast soft New England accents that are maintained throughout the production.

As said earlier, the youthful members of the cast are a revelation and also include Sarah Ballyntyne, Miranda Huttley, Madeline Kunstler and Kira McLennan.

Although written some 90-odd years ago, The Children’s Hour has lost none of its bite and shows that despite progress being made, homophobia is still with us and enshrined in laws in numerous countries.

Kudos to the City of Sydney, Darlo Drama and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras for their input into this production.

Tiny Dog Productions and Dead Fly Productions presents
The Children’s Hour by Lillian Hellman
Old Fitz Theatre
Director: Kim Hardwick
Producers: Deborah Jones and Romney Hamilton
Assistant Director: Maddy Steadman
Set Designer: Emelia Simcox
Costume Designer: Hannah Yardley
Lighting Designer: Jimi Rawlings
Stage Manager: Clare Sheridan
Accent/Dialect Coach: Linda Nicholls-Gidley
Scenic Artist: Russell Carey
Set Builders: Glen Hamilton and Dave Hodgkins
Props: Eva Felding
Graphic Designer: Mel Jensen
Cast: Sarah Ballantyne, Jess Bell, Amy Bloink, Mike Booth, Annie Byron, Kim Clifton, Romney Hamilton, Martelle Hammer, Miranda Huttley, Deborah Jones, Lara Kocsis, Madeline Kunstler, Kira McLennan 

Tickets: $38.50-$60.50

The Children’s Hour will be performed to 1 March 2025.

John Moyle

John Moyle has always had a professional leaning to the arts over what is now a long career. Early days at the Australian Council morphed into taking on the activities officer role at Macquarie University, a stint around Asia and back to embark on various roles in the music industry, which included a role in publishing in NYC. On return to Australia John had producer, writer and director roles in a number of documentary productions, including co-pros with National Geographic and later three years at University of Sydney as producer, director and writer. With the closure of the University’s film unit John was invited to work on The Australian and later did seven years at AAP. For his sins he edited the City Hub and contributed to both its editorial and arts section.

