Theatre Review: Swansong, Theatre Works

Swansong takes you on an evocative journey through one man’s turbulent life. Austin “Occi” Byrne (Andre De Vanny) is a charismatic character with whom the Theatre Works audience immediately connects as he introduces himself and his friend the swan, “Agnes”. This likeability is tested as he does increasingly bad things that would generate revulsion if they were reported in the news. The interchange between the man you instinctively want to like and the man who performs terrible acts leaves the audience conflicted and having to deal with their own mixed emotions.

The play is set in Ireland, though the time isn’t made explicitly clear. The period is hinted at by the mention of the cost of a flagon and the price of a trip to London, but there is a feeling that this could be happening anywhere, anytime. The struggles that Occi faces have a universality to them.

De Vanny’s powerful performance draws out Conor McDermottroe’s tightly scripted story. De Vanny has a dynamic stage presence that means you can’t take your eyes off him for the full duration of the play. This is not an easy task in a one-man show with no fancy theatrics to distract you. De Vanny skilfully mixes the charming Irish larrikin with the brutal thug that can snap at a single wrong word.

The script is engaging and every scene feels meaningful. However, the offstage characters, such as Occi’s mother don’t feel fully rounded. This makes it difficult to understand her in the way that Occi does and her role could have provided additional context for his character. Lack of fully realised characterisation is not as big a problem with other characters, but it feels like the mother/son relationship could have been more fully explored.

The visual images that the play generates are striking and impactful. The audience must visualise for themselves a lot of the action based on the narrative descriptions. These are done well and highlight the power that words can convey and that are at the heart of good storytelling.

The story deals with complex issues, such as disability, mental health and violence. It grapples with the toxic masculinity that can lead to violence and examines the root causes of such acts. It does so in a way that does not excuse such acts, but provides thought-provoking background to Occi’s nature without providing any easy answers.

The staging is simple but effective: a bare stage with lighting the only theatrical accompaniment to the performance. The direction is minimalist with the focus entirely on the performer, which demands much of the actor. But in capable hands, as here, this is the right approach for such material.

This production is a must-see for De Vanny’s performance and the great script. There is plenty to take away from seeing this production and it will sit in the mind of its audience – not always comfortably – long after the show finishes.

Swansong by Conor McDermottroe

Theatre Works, Explosives Factory, Rear Laneway 67 Inkerman Street, St Kilda

Director: Greg Carroll

Cast: Andre De Vanny

Tickets: $20-$50

Swansong will be performed until 22 March 2024.