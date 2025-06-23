News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: Soldier Boy, Theatre Works

From Melbourne to Gallipoli, Anthony Hill's play follows a boy's journey to war.
23 Jun 2025 14:16
Kim Hitchcock
A young man in a WWI soldier's uniform sits in profile in the dark. In the background is a woman in white.

Performing Arts

Oliver Tapp and Laura Iris Hill in ‘Soldier Boy’. Photo: Steven Mitchell Wright.

Share Icon

Jim Martin (Oliver Tapp) lies dying on a hospital ship off the coast of Gallipoli. His body is battling typhoid and in a fevered state he has visions of the moments that led to this final battle. Soldier Boy tells the tragic story of Australia’s youngest ANZAC in a moving production at Theatre Works. 

Anthony Hill has adapted their own book about the life of Martin. The script convincingly portrays the mindset of a 14-year-old and how the culture of the time led to dreams of adventure overseas. The struggle to convince his parents to consent to his joining the expeditionary force is handled believably. The play is full of touching moments and the black humour effectively conveys the futility of the Gallipoli campaign.

However, it does feel like there has been a missed opportunity to make more of Jim’s fevered state – to create a more fantastical narrative.

Soldier Boy is a poignant reminder of the complicated legacy of the ANZAC legend. While reminding us of the sacrifice of those who have served the country, it also does not let us forget the mistakes that led to the loss of many young lives. The prevailing culture of the time and the glorification of war that was able to convince children that this was a grand adventure is an important lesson.

A display of photographs and letters written by Martin in the foyer serve as reminders that the show is based on real life events.

Oliver Tapp is excellent in the lead role, successfully portraying a young boy that can pass as an adult in an endearing and memorable performance. The rest of the cast play multiple parts and provide solid support. The gender swapping of characters, and having adults play kids is an interesting approach that fits alongside the central deception regarding Martin’s age.

There are some touching glimpses of his childhood and more could have been made of the relationships back home. While Martin’s relationship with his parents has substance, those with his siblings are superficial and could have been explored in more depth. 

The set designed by Viv Hargreaves comprises a wooden stage with steps leading up to a scaffold with tied up ropes. The grim reminder of death is a constant throughout the show. Most of the action occurs on this stage or on the spacious floorspace in front upon which tables, chairs and Martin’s hospital bed are moved in and out to change the scene.

Adrienne Chisholm’s costumes are a perfect fit for the time. The sound design by Jack Burmeister and lighting design by Sidney Younger work brilliantly together to create atmosphere, from light and dark psychological moods to the sounds of war.

There is good use of songs to set period and place, and Benh Oh’s direction nicely balances the feel of home with the foreignness of Egypt and Turkey. It is always clear where and what is happening.

Read: Musical review: Cats, Theatre Royal Sydney

At a time when there are multiple major conflicts around the world, Soldier Boy is a compelling and heart-wrenching production and a timely reminder of the many victims of war.

Soldier Boy by Anthony Hill
Theatre Works
Director: Beng Oh 
Sound Designer and Composer: Jack Burmeister 
Lighting Designer:  Sidney Younger 
Set Designer: Viv Hargreaves 
Costume Coordinator: Adrienne Chisholm 
Stage Manager: Ella Thompson 
Assistant Stage Manager: Kade Lightfoot
Associate Secondment (Directing): Jessica Fallico 
Associate Secondment (Marketing and Producing): Arianna Marchiori 
Cast: Philip Hayden, Laura Iris Hill, Emily Joy, Marc Opitz, Ashlynn Parigi, Oliver Tapp, Charlie Veitch, Mark Yeates

Tickets: $25-$55

Soldier Boy will be performed at Theatre Works in Acland Street, St Kilda Victoria until 5 July 2025.

Kim Hitchcock

Kim Hitchcock is a freelance writer based in Melbourne who has an interest in all art forms and enjoys exploring them locally and abroad. He has completed a Master of Art Curatorship at the University of Melbourne and can be reached at kimhuyphanhitchcock@gmail.com

Related News

A production photography from a community production by Limelight Theatre in WA, showing a range of characters from Alice in Wonderland.
News

Limelight Theatre faces community division over Acknowledgement of Country decision

A decision to replace live AOCs with permanent signage has sparked community backlash and debate over inclusion and accountability.

David Burton
A large cast dressed as cats dancing on stage.
Reviews

Musical review: Cats, Theatre Royal Sydney

Anniversary production of an imaginary feline world.

Sharon Willdin
News

AC/DC announces first Australian tour in a decade

Founded in Sydney in 1973, the legendary hard rock band returns to Australia for what may be their last tour.

ArtsHub
A large snake head worn by some actors with lights coming out of the eye. Gurril Storm Bird
Reviews

Theatre review: Gurril Storm Bird, Out of the Box Festival, QPAC

Celebrating and advocating for First Nations culture, this is an example of children's theatre getting it absolutely right...

David Burton
A male acrobat performs the splits, his body held aloft by aerial straps, in a scene from 'La Clique' at Adelaide Cabaret Festival.
Reviews

Performance review: La Clique, Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Award-winning phenomenon La Clique celebrates its 20th anniversary at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

Trista Coulter
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login