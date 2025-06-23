Theatre review: Soldier Boy, Theatre Works

Jim Martin (Oliver Tapp) lies dying on a hospital ship off the coast of Gallipoli. His body is battling typhoid and in a fevered state he has visions of the moments that led to this final battle. Soldier Boy tells the tragic story of Australia’s youngest ANZAC in a moving production at Theatre Works.

Anthony Hill has adapted their own book about the life of Martin. The script convincingly portrays the mindset of a 14-year-old and how the culture of the time led to dreams of adventure overseas. The struggle to convince his parents to consent to his joining the expeditionary force is handled believably. The play is full of touching moments and the black humour effectively conveys the futility of the Gallipoli campaign.

However, it does feel like there has been a missed opportunity to make more of Jim’s fevered state – to create a more fantastical narrative.

Soldier Boy is a poignant reminder of the complicated legacy of the ANZAC legend. While reminding us of the sacrifice of those who have served the country, it also does not let us forget the mistakes that led to the loss of many young lives. The prevailing culture of the time and the glorification of war that was able to convince children that this was a grand adventure is an important lesson.

A display of photographs and letters written by Martin in the foyer serve as reminders that the show is based on real life events.

Oliver Tapp is excellent in the lead role, successfully portraying a young boy that can pass as an adult in an endearing and memorable performance. The rest of the cast play multiple parts and provide solid support. The gender swapping of characters, and having adults play kids is an interesting approach that fits alongside the central deception regarding Martin’s age.

There are some touching glimpses of his childhood and more could have been made of the relationships back home. While Martin’s relationship with his parents has substance, those with his siblings are superficial and could have been explored in more depth.

The set designed by Viv Hargreaves comprises a wooden stage with steps leading up to a scaffold with tied up ropes. The grim reminder of death is a constant throughout the show. Most of the action occurs on this stage or on the spacious floorspace in front upon which tables, chairs and Martin’s hospital bed are moved in and out to change the scene.

Adrienne Chisholm’s costumes are a perfect fit for the time. The sound design by Jack Burmeister and lighting design by Sidney Younger work brilliantly together to create atmosphere, from light and dark psychological moods to the sounds of war.

There is good use of songs to set period and place, and Benh Oh’s direction nicely balances the feel of home with the foreignness of Egypt and Turkey. It is always clear where and what is happening.

At a time when there are multiple major conflicts around the world, Soldier Boy is a compelling and heart-wrenching production and a timely reminder of the many victims of war.

Soldier Boy by Anthony Hill

Theatre Works

Director: Beng Oh

Sound Designer and Composer: Jack Burmeister

Lighting Designer: Sidney Younger

Set Designer: Viv Hargreaves

Costume Coordinator: Adrienne Chisholm

Stage Manager: Ella Thompson

Assistant Stage Manager: Kade Lightfoot

Associate Secondment (Directing): Jessica Fallico

Associate Secondment (Marketing and Producing): Arianna Marchiori

Cast: Philip Hayden, Laura Iris Hill, Emily Joy, Marc Opitz, Ashlynn Parigi, Oliver Tapp, Charlie Veitch, Mark Yeates

Tickets: $25-$55

Soldier Boy will be performed at Theatre Works in Acland Street, St Kilda Victoria until 5 July 2025.