Theatre review: Shellshocked, Holden Street Theatres, Adelaide Fringe Festival

Shellshocked is the story of a brief encounter between Wesley, a talented artist who has recently returned home to England from the horrors of World War I, and Lupine, an artist of substantial mediocrity. Wesley has responded to a job advertisement for an artist’s assistant posted by Lupine, and the action of the play focuses on the Wesley being interviewed by Lupine – and winning the job – but for suspicious reasons.

The interview is a harrowing experience for Wesley. Without giving anything away, it is sufficient to say that Lupine has a more sinister interest in the young man. The dialogue leads the audience down a number of dead ends and you are left guessing until the very end.

Written and directed by Philip Stokes, a multi award-winning playwright who has been recognised by the British Library as a culturally important playwright of the 21st century, the text is the stuff of the best psychological thriller. It has you gripping your seat.

But good text still needs to have life breathed into it by quality actor, and in Jack Stokes (who is the son of Philip Stokes) as Wesley, and Lee Bainbridge as Lupine, the production comes up trumps. Stokes’ body language is exquisite and he embodies the title of the play. His Wesley is tightly but finely drawn. A gesture or expression is never wasted. His performance is an object lesson in less is more.

Bainbridge is simply unnerving. From the outset it is clear that Lupine, like Wesley, is a troubled individual, but for different reasons. His unsettled mind appears to be due – at least in part – to his talent being far outstripped by artistic aspiration and he is consumed by envy and angry at the world that a physical deformity has prevented him from reaching his potential.

In addition to Shellshocked being an anti-war play, it also addresses interesting concepts like the nature of art (what constitutes a masterpiece?), and does an artist have any social responsibility in making their art?

The use of silence by both actors, presumably under direction, is intimidating and almost Pinteresque. The set is simple but effective well lit, although the lighting and the sound score vary and change without adding substantial theatrical value.

Shellshocked is a wonderful new play that is produced and acted with style and accomplishment. It’s a winner.

Shellshocked, by Philip Stokes

The Arch, Holden Street Theatres

Cast: Jack Stokes, Lee Bainbridge

Tickets: $25-$50

Shellshocked will be performed until 23 March 2025 as part of Adelaide Fringe Festival.