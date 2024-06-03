News

 > Reviews

Theatre review: Never Closer, Belvoir St Theatre

Set against the backdrop of The Troubles in Northern Ireland, this debut play returns for another successful run.
3 Jun 2024
Ned Hirst
Never Closer. Four student looking types lounge around a shared house set at Christmas time. One woman brandishes a bottle towards a man and a woman sitting at a table. A fourth man leans to the side wearing a Santa hat.

Theatre

Photo: Brett Boardman.

Share Icon

Never Closer, the first play by Sydney-based writer Grace Chapple, premiered in 2022 as part of 25A, a Belvoir program that aims to give exposure to emerging artists. It clearly impressed Belvoir’s creative director Eamon Flack, who writes in the play’s promotional material that ‘I haven’t seen anything so assured and accomplished in ages’.

It has now returned to Belvoir, this time in the main theatre. While one may justifiably be slightly cynical about promotional messaging that comes from the creative director of the theatre itself, it rapidly becomes clear why Flack has chosen to restage the play. It is a remarkable debut – tightly scripted to the point where one would struggle to identify a wasted line. 

The play opens in Northern Ireland in 1977, where five friends who have just graduated from high school are having one last binge before Niamh (Mable Li) leaves to study in London. The play then jumps forward 10 years to Christmas Eve 1987 where the school friends have reunited at the family house of Deirdre (Emma Diaz).

Jimmy (Raj Labade) has just confessed his feelings for Deirdre before Mary arrives (Ariadne Sgouros), announcing she is shortly to leave for New York, and Conor (Adam Sollis) drops by. It emerges that Conor, who dated Niamh before she left for London, has been sleeping with Deirdre – something of which Jimmy was blissfully unaware. It is also implied that Conor’s animosity towards the English has hardened and that he has been fraternising with members of the IRA.

So when Niamh arrives – seeing her erstwhile friends for the first time in a decade – with her English boyfriend Harry (Philip Lynch) in tow, the stage is set for pyrotechnics. 

The Northern Irish accent is hardly the easiest to pull off, but the cast throw themselves at it with gusto. The cast is uniformly excellent, but special recognition should go to Diaz, Li (who has to shift between the Irish accent in the first scene to the affectedly upper-class British accent she returns to Ireland with) and Lynch, whose Harry – a kind of gormless Hugh Grant figure – is the funniest thing in the play.

Read: Dance: momenta, Roslyn Packer Theatre

Although the set-up is comedic, the play is not just a comedy. In fact, its most impressive accomplishment is how effortlessly it shifts between registers. It is by turns funny, melancholic and chilling, without ever feel rushed or forced. It is a mark of its sophistication that while it hardly feels like 100 minutes while you’re watching it, you are left wondering how it managed to cover so much in so little time. 

Never Closer by Grace Chapple
Belvoir St Theatre
Director: Hannah Goodwin
Lighting Designer: Phoebe Pilcher
Set Designer: Grace Deacon
Costume Designer: Keerthi Subramanyam
Sound Designer and Composer: Alyx Dennison
Fight and Intimacy Director: Nigel Poulton
Voice Coach: Laura Farrell
Stage Manager: Luke McGettigan
Assistant Stage Manager Darcy Catto-Pitkin
Assistant Stage Manager Maddison Craven
Cast: Emma Diaz, Raj Labade, Mabel Li, Philip Lynch, Ariadne Sgouros, Adam Sollis

Never Closer will be performed until 16 June 2024.

Ned Hirst

Ned Hirst is a lawyer and writer based in Sydney whose work has appeared in Overland, The Australian Law Journal and elsewhere. He tweets at @ned_hirst.

Related News

Performing Arts Reviews Music Features Dance News Circus Comedy Visual Arts Cabaret
More
'Little Murmur' to tour in Australia. Photo: Angela Grabowska. A young woman lies on the stage with a book in her hand and pages flying in the air.
News

Dancing through the world of dyslexia

Developed with young audiences in mind, 'Little Murmur' by the UK's Aakash Odedra Company draws on life experiences of dyslexia…

Celina Lei
Three actors in orange hi-vis clothes with a huge oval backdrop showing clouds, stand behind a mass of complicated poles.
Reviews

Theatre review: Multiple Bad Things, Merlyn Theatre, Malthouse

Back to Back's latest production presents another layered look at the intersectional experience of people with a disability.

Kate Mulqueen
Ghosts. A young woman in a white dress stands on stage in a dark and gloomy house set with a blue/purple light behind where through the window. There is a lonely chair and piles of books near her.
Reviews

Theatre review: Ghosts, Theatre Works

A new iteration of Ibsen's work retains the core, but moves the action from Norway to the Australian outback.

Kim Hitchcock
RISING: A group of three First Peoples and a Caucasian man performing in a rock band with an arch of stage lights behind them. Two are playing guitars, the lead singer is standing on a packing case and one is waving drum sticks.
Reviews

Performance reviews: RISING Festival, first weekend

RISING Festival is now off and running. Here is ArtsHub's round-up of the performing arts offerings on the first weekend.

Madeleine Swain
Ink by New Theatre. Six people are lined up on a dark stage holding identical copies of The Sun newspaper in front of themselves, obscuring their faces.
Reviews

Theatre review: Ink, New Theatre

New Theatre makes a good fist of James Graham’s play about Rupert Murdoch’s first forays into Fleet Street. 

Peter Hackney
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login