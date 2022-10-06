News

Theatre review: Donor

Solo show impresses with its direction and performance about organ donation.
6 Oct 2022
Reuben Liversidge

‘Grace has also written this piece and the language is bold, witty, and poetic.’ Photo by Ben Andrews.

How do you react to failure? How far would you go to save the life of someone you love? These are some of big questions faced by the character Wren in writer/performer Julia Grace’s one-woman show Donor, which is now playing as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival.

This hilarious and heart-breaking monologue begins in an acerbic manner, with a few Fleabag vibes, before transforming into an astutely observed study of mortality and social responsibility. Wren is forty, living in Chicago and has just been fired from her job at an advertising agency. After a disastrous meeting with the Head of HR from Hell, Wren spirals into a suffocating pit of loathing, self-doubt, and existential angst.

When her best friend falls ill and requires a liver transplant, Wren seizes the opportunity to pull herself out of her depression and finds purpose in coming to her friend’s rescue. Through the pain Wren gains some much-needed perspective on the meaning and fragility of life.

Grace is an incredibly accomplished performer and Donor is a sensational platform for her talents. She has a commanding voice and a magnificently expressive face; she can have the audience in stitches or tears with just one look.

Grace leaps into the performance with loads of energy and builds a tangible world around her by immediately connecting to the audience and guiding them through the bittersweet story where we meet a range of marvellous characters and get a glimpse into Wren’s psyche.

Grace has also written this piece and the language is bold, witty, and poetic. Sections of naturalistic vernacular sit comfortably alongside more lyrical speech and the whole thing flows smoothly. Grace’s delivery is beautifully nuanced and perfectly paced; there are moments of stillness and silence which cleverly allow specific moments to breath and pack a real punch.

Under Emily O’Brien Brown’s assured direction every moment of the brief fifty minutes runtime is utilised intelligently, creating a fully fleshed-out and impressively effective piece of theatre.

Read: Book review: Unnecessary Drama, Nina Kenwood

Donor showcases an actor at the top of their game and reveals the emergence of a gifted writer with a distinctive voice. Make sure you check out this little gem before the short season concludes.

Donor
Written and Performed by Julia Grace
Directed by Emily O’Brien Brown
The Motley Bauhaus, Carlton
Tickets: $24.50- $33
Donor will performed until 9 October 2022 as part of Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Reuben Liversidge

Reuben Liversidge is based in Melbourne. He has trained in music theatre at the VCA, film and theatre at LaTrobe University, and currently works as Head Talent Agent for the Talent Company of Australia.

