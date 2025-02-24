Theatre review: Criminal Outsider, various venues, Adelaide Fringe

Coinciding with the publication of his latest book Black Widow – Women Who Kill, true crime writer Roy Maloy take audiences on a whirlwind journey into the lives and crimes of some of Australia’s female killers (and accomplices) in the eye-opening show Criminal Outsider.

Co-hosted by Deb Robinson and Ash Tonkin (co-authors of Black Widow) Criminal Outsider is part historical investigation and part anecdotal show-and-tell. It transports audiences from the seedy underbelly of Australia’s organised crime rings to remote locations to tell the unfortunate stories of women who found themselves on the wrong side of the law. Some of the crimes discussed come with accompanying artefacts ranging from clothing and accessories to real and replica weapons. It is genuinely surprising to see and hear how even the most inconspicuous of objects could be wielded as a weapon.

For this reviewer, the most thought-provoking aspect of the show was not the crimes themselves – though they were impressive in their own right – but the hosts’ willingness to look beyond the act, exploring the conditions, expectations and social injustices women of the time faced (and in some cases still face today), and how those injustices affected not only the way women killed, but in many cases, the way they were tried and convicted.

The show is jam-packed with comical moments – a pleasant surprise given the serious nature of its topic – and it soon becomes clear that quick-witted Maloy has a quip for almost every situation. A natural performer, Maloy commands attention and clearly revels in being able to share his passion with the audience. The good-natured banter between him and his co-hosts occasionally leads him off course, causing him to flit between topics at rapid speed like an easily distracted child and “you can Google that” quickly became a go-to response on the night this reviewer attended.

Maloy’s true crime biographies specialise in organised criminals from Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide from 1900 to the 1920s and his dedication to shining a light on outsider criminal groups such as females, Aboriginal, children, disabled or queer shines through in his exuberant performance. It is easy to see why ABC Radio National and others have dubbed Maloy ‘the most prolific true crime author in Australian history’.

As head historian for Geelong Gaol Museum, operations manager for the National Crime and Punishment Museum and co-author of The Hunt for the Australian Ripper, Deb Robinson brings years of experience and knowledge to the show. Her cheeky personality is a constant source of entertainment and shines through in the show’s opening moments when she presents Maloy with a swear jar (for which he runs out of coins within minutes).

The youngest of the three presenters, Ash Tonkin is an LGBTQ crime historian and Black Widow is their first published work. Like Robinson, Tonkin’s role is largely relegated to the show’s opening moments, where they deliver a strong performance despite some obvious nerves. If the many glowing compliments Maloy delivers during the show are to be believed, Tonkin is a rising star and a name true crime enthusiasts are sure to see more of in the future.

With occasional course language, sexual references and themes of drug use, mental health, sexual assault, suicide and, of course, murder, Criminal Outsider is not suitable for children under 15 years.

Criminal Outsider

Presented by Roy Maloy, Deb Robinson, Ash Tonkin

Tickets: $29

Criminal Outsider will be performed across three venues as part of the Adelaide Fringe until 22 March 2025.