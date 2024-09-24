Theatre review: Cicada, Wharf 2 Theatre

In Cicada, it is clear the corporate office is no place for the titular character – the elevator button is too high, he is prohibited from using the bathroom and HR only provides resources to humans – not cicadas. For 17 years he’s worked tirelessly as a data clerk for a company that doesn’t appreciate him. Sick of being overlooked and undervalued by his human co-workers, Cicada leaves his job and climbs to the top of the office building where – for the first time in his life – something remarkable happens.

Based on the award-winning picture book by Shaun Tan and presented by Sydney Theatre Company, Barking Gecko Theatre’s adaptation of Cicada is an extraordinary exploration of capitalism, workplace bullying and white-collar corporate culture, through the eyes of a small insect. Despite being a show pitched at young people, Cicada does not shy away from momentous themes. Rather, it is an enchanting story of epic proportions.

With minimal dialogue, Cicada tactfully combines elements of puppetry, animation and live performance. Most notable is the design by Tyler Hill, which is made up of a series of puppets and 3D models, carefully manipulated throughout the show by Arielle Gray and Tim Watts. Cicada’s gentle depth and playful curiosity is a testament to Watts’ puppetry, which instantly captures the audience’s heart.

Chloe Ogilvie’s lighting design and clever use of shadow perfectly encapsulate the creature’s feelings of isolation and despondence, while the composition by Jonathon Jie Hong Yang and sound design by Tim Collins are minimal, yet full of whimsy, keeping the audience grounded within the intimate aspects of the story.

Despite much of the action playing out on a small table, the carefully constructed design elements and puppetry leads the performance to transcend beyond its playing space. On occasion, however, the actors break the fourth wall and address the audience directly, reinstating the physical confines of the theatre. While at times this technique feels misplaced, it remains consistent with Cicada’s form, catering to the children in the audience with cheap gags and exaggerated physical comedy.

Read: Dance reviews: Twofold, Rosyln Packer Theatre

At its core, Cicada is a story of self-discovery. It is a thought-provoking and poignant interrogation of the toxic cultures that lie at the heart of many powerful institutions, and the hope and resilience that endures in even the smallest of creatures. The adaptation of Tan’s renowned picture book, presented by Sydney Theatre Company, provides an innovative and enjoyable afternoon for both children and adults alike, and a story that is much bigger than its seemingly tiny characters.

Cicada

Sydney Theatre Company

Wharf 2 Theatre

Adapted from the Shaun Tan picture book by Arielle Gray, Luke Kerridge and Tim Watts

Director: Luke Kerridge

Designer: Tyler Hill

Lighting Designer: Chloe Ogilvie

Composer: Jonathon Jie Hong Yang

Sound Designer: Tim Collins

Video Designer: Tim Watts

Cast: Arielle Gray, Tim Watts



Cicada will be performed until 13 October 2024.