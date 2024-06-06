Theatre review: Blackout Songs, Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre

Blackout Songs is a powerful depiction of a relationship built around a mutual addiction. Her (Sarah Sutherland) and Him (Jack Twelvetree) meet at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Their initial interactions are awkward, but when they drink together, they find an irresistible connection. The relationship revolves around the authentic self of each character, is it the sober or the inebriated version? Can one love the other person or is it only the alcohol that brings them together? These key questions are at the heart of this production.

Joe White’s play moves around in time through the key moments in the couple’s life together. Memory loss afflicts both characters and they find themselves misremembering or totally forgetting key moments in their relationship. The audience can see the errors or lies that are told, but as the entanglements become more complex we can begin to question our own memory of what is occurring on stage. This is an effective way of depicting the blackout symptoms of alcohol and the rollercoaster nature of the relationship.

Sutherland and Twelvetree give superb performances. The way they embody both the sober and inebriated versions of their characters is impressive and their onstage chemistry makes Him and Her believable. This two-hander doesn’t work unless the audience empathises with the characters and Sutherland and Twelvetree do a great job of making them likeable, while still exhibiting their flaws.

The writing is sharp and witty, but also insightful in the exploration of the darker sides of addiction. The play does start to lose momentum towards the end, and it may have been more impactful if it were shorter. The ending feels as if it should come earlier too and would have greater weight if it did. There are also some very short scenes that feel unnecessary and are a bit jarring with the quick cut to the next scene. The physical depictions of blackouts by Him between scenes don’t work as well as the interactions between the characters to explain his condition and are a bit distracting from the other content.

The play is set on a bare stage with quick changes of costume and the use of props to change the scenes. The direction by Tom Healey is sensitive to the material and the choice of having video of the couple in between scenes helps break up the show and gives the audience some respite from the intensity. There are scenes where the characters sing together, and they don’t just provide entertainment but also make their interactions more than about just drinking. There could have been more of these to help break up the narrative and further endear the characters to the audience.

Blackout Songs is a powerful new play that sensitively explores the highs and lows of a relationship founded on an addiction. The play could be more effective with a shorter, tighter script, but it is still quality writing. The performances of Sutherland and Twelvetree are memorable and it is worth seeing this production just to see the two of them perform.

Blackout Songs by Joe White

Cast: Sarah Sutherland, Jack Twelvetree

