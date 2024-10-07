News

Theatre review: Beowulf: Reforged, Waterside Forge

A must-see hour of storytelling for fans of folklore, fantasy and the storytelling art form itself.
7 Oct 2024 11:45
Jenna Schroder
Against a fiery background a man is starring at his metal counterpart. Beowulf: Reforged.

Felix Nobis in ‘Beowulf: Reforged.’ Photo: Supplied.

If you didn’t know Melbourne had a working blacksmith forge you certainly would after attending Beowulf: Reforged at Waterside Forge. The title is a cheeky reference to the unique location of the performance as well as a nod to creator and performer Felix Nobis’ decades long relationship with the famous text that has seen his translation and performance change with each restaging. 

Beowulf tells the tale of its namesake, a mighty and noble hero of Scandinavia who engages in a series of mythical battles across his life. Considered the oldest of Old English poems, Beowulf has been translated, analysed, performed and studied for centuries. Beowulf: Reforged proudly continues this tradition with a translation that is easy to understand, but doesn’t shirk away from the complexity of the text. Nobis’ translation has a smattering of Old English and a number of lines rich with beautiful descriptions to top off the fast paced tale.

The production is first and foremost about storytelling. Nobis has crafted an exhilarating tale through both his performance and creative decisions in regards to lighting, music and the venue itself. The forge, full of iron as frequently mentioned in the text and with fires burning, creates a sense of being transported back in time. It’s as if the cosy shed is sitting just around the corner from the grand old halls Nobis describes. The lighting is simplistic but, alongside the harp, creates or eases tension as it needs to.

In such an atmospheric space, with friendly forge hound included, Nobis has audiences hooked on every word. It is unsurprising that after many years translating and performing Beowulf, he’s a confident orator with a commanding grasp on the text. As Nobis walks off stage and the lights go up, the audience is reluctant to exit as if we’re all waiting for an encore. 

Read: Book review: Dusk, Robbie Arnott

Beowulf: Reforged doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it doesn’t need to. Nobis delivers a gripping interpretation of the beloved text that is full of humour, wonder and gravitas. This is a unique production, traditional storytelling of folklore and myths is a rare event in the Melbourne arts calendar, and Nobis’ expertise makes it feel special. 

Beowulf: Reforged
Waterside Forge, 60 Maribyrnong Street, Footscray, Melbourne
Created and performed by Felix Nobis
Produced by: Ryan Hamilton
Design by: Georgie Wolfe
Tickets: $29.50

Beowulf: Reforged will be performed until 12 October 2024 as part of Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Jenna Schroder

Jenna Schroder is an emerging arts critic, with a background in dance and voice, and an organiser at the Media, Entertainment, Arts Alliance. Outside of her union activism, Jenna can be found performing at The Improv Conspiracy, around the Melbourne comedy scene and producing independent work across multiple platforms. Twitter: @jennaschroder00

