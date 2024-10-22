Book review: Make It Make Sense, Lucy Blakiston and Bel Hawkins

In a world where ‘doomscrolling’ has become a daily ritual, Make It Make Sense by Lucy Blakiston and Bel Hawkins is both a balm and a wake-up call, aimed squarely at millennials and Gen Z who feel adrift in the rapid churn of modern life. Written by the creators of the viral Instagram page Shit You Should Care About (SYSCA), the book reflects the same mix of wit, empathy and sharp observation that has garnered them over three million followers.

SYSCA’s signature style – snappy political commentary, pop culture highlights and self-care mantras – find its long-form, tactile equivalent in this book, which promises to help readers not just survive but also engage meaningfully with the world around them.

I first encountered SYSCA just before it really blew up. This was in 2020 and it was like discovering a friend who speaks fluent meme, but also reads The New York Times. Fast forward a few years and the team – Blakiston, Ruby Edwards and Liv McKenzie – have expanded into a media powerhouse, complete with podcasts and a daily newsletter, covering everything from Harry Styles to the intricacies of climate policy. It’s no surprise that Make It Make Sense retains this eclectic energy, with the book serving as part SYSCA manifesto, part memoir.

The cover, bold with its lime green backdrop and cheerful daisies, instantly signals that this is not your typical self-help book, or even a book at all for that matter. Inside is a mash-up of meme-like captions and short, digestible chapters. The structure is deliberate, as if to say: ‘We know you’re juggling 12 tabs and three apps right now, so let’s make this quick.’ The text bounces from listicles to narrative fragments, interspersed with taglines, text exchanges and bite-sized definitions.

Think social or cultural analysis with a dash of humour, all packaged in a style that feels like chatting with two of your most plugged-in friends.

Blakiston and Hawkins offer more than just punchy quips, though. There’s a real depth to their observations about the world we inhabit – particularly the tension between striving for fulfilment and being bombarded by the demands of grind culture. In one chapter, ‘Pitch Prep’, they deliver a clever screenplay exchange between ‘Boss Man’ and ‘Working Woman’ that skewers the unfair gender dynamics in the workplace. It’s funny, yes, but it’s also sad, pointing to larger systemic issues without resorting to dry lecturing. The book’s strength lies in these moments, where a light anecdote gives way to a deeper, more reflective undercurrent.

Make It Make Sense is able to make big ideas feel personal without oversimplifying them. The chapter titles alone – ‘Did the best I could and somehow I’ve ended up here’ or, my favourite, ‘What would you do if I, like, died?’ – strikes a balance between existential dread and casual absurdity (but that’s pretty much the internet these days). They’re funny because they’re true. In fact, much of the book’s wisdom comes from this intersection: life is complicated, messy and, sometimes, all you can do is laugh at it.

But for all its charms, Make It Make Sense is not a one-size-fits-all. Some readers may not find themselves entirely reflected in its millennial-geared prose, middle-class sensibilities, or its particular brand of internet-native humour. But that said, like a good piece of anthropology, it offers a window into a particular cultural moment – a snapshot of how a generation is trying to navigate unprecedented challenges with a mixture of anxiety and hope.

This book isn’t a prescription for how to fix your life – it’s more of a hand hold, reminding you that you’re not alone. And for anyone trying to make sense of the world while simultaneously trying to make rent, that feels like a valuable resource.

Make It Make Sense, Lucy Blakiston and Bel Hawkins

Publisher: Hachette

ISBN: 9780733651298

Format: hardback

Pages: 264hb

Price: $34.99

Publication Date: 11 September 2024