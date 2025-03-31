Theatre review: 12 Angry Jurors, Star of the Sea Theatre

If you enjoy courtroom and procedural dramas then you simply must see 12 Angry Jurors by Point Break Theatre. Based on the original teleplay, Twelve Angry Men by Reginald Rose, this character-driven one-act thriller will keep you thoroughly engrossed till the end.

The play begins with 12 people standing side by side along the front of the stage. They are the jury in a murder trial and they are listening intently to the judge’s instructions (given as a voiceover). They then file into the jury room, sitting randomly around two tables pushed together. The room is stark: the long tables are plain and functional, as are the dozen or so chairs, a coat rack and a couple of benches.

It is hot and the small, old-fashioned desk fan doesn’t work. The jurors mill around, making small talk until the foreman calls them to the table for an initial vote.

What they must decide is whether, based on the evidence presented in court, a teenage boy deliberately killed his own father by lethally stabbing him. If they find the defendant guilty, the mandatory sentence is death.

It is already apparent, from casual comments made by jurors, that most of them strongly believe the boy is guilty. However, an informal raising of hands reveals that one juror, Juror 8, has doubts, or at least, feels uneasy about sending a young man to his death without thoroughly reviewing the case.

As they parse each piece of evidence and witness testimony, we learn the details of the case. And as each juror argues their own position on the matter, we learn a little more about them.

The revelations suggest a true cross-section of society with a range of disparate cultural backgrounds, values, motivations. None of the jurors are named, they are known only by their number, but each has a distinctive personality. We all know someone who is like each of these people and that makes them feel authentic, relatable and sometimes even comical.

The cast has been well-selected for their roles and are strong performers. Particularly good are Brendan McBride as the righteous Juror 8, and Des Harris as the hot-headed Juror 3. Paul Winchester’s direction produces a nuanced performance that steers away from melodrama while still creating intrigue and suspense.

Read: Comedy review: Ruby Wax, I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was, Comedy Theatre

The original play was written in 1954, yet many of the issues it raises are very pertinent today – in particular, its exploration of how readily people accept given ‘facts’, and how easily they can dehumanise someone if it serves their own agenda.

At around 70 minutes or so, this is easily digestible yet intellectually satisfying theatre.

12 Angry Jurors ( AKA 12 Angry Men), Star of the Sea Theatre

Point Break Theatre, Stella Maris College, Manly

Writers: Reginald Rose, Sherman L Sergel

Director: Paul Winchester

Costume: Marisa Newnes

Lighting: Michael Arnott

Props/Set : Michael Haratzis

Flyer Design: Frantic Muse

Cast: Branko Dijkstra, Revelle Najar, Des Harris, David Allsopp, Georgie Bonanno, Alex Wright, Trudi Ross, Brendan McBride, Aileen Beale, Allira Jaques, Aska Karem, Bailey Parker, Tia-Brittany Murphy

12 Angry Jurors will be performed until 6 April 2025.