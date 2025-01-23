News

Performance review: Evolution Revolution, State Theatre Centre of WA

An interactive game show that uses the audience themselves as the raw materials.
23 Jan 2025 14:30
Tiffany Barton
Kate Smurthwaite, a woman with short brown hair and glasses is wearing a white tee shirt and a black furry ape glove.

Kate Smurthwaite. Photo: Supplied.

Who knew learning about evolution could be so much fun? Kate Smurthwaite’s Evolution Revolution hilariously proves that science and laughter can go hand-in-hand. Adapted from her adult show, The Evolution Will be Televised, this interactive performance uses the audience themselves as the raw materials for a comedic exploration of natural selection.

Smurthwaite, a comedian with over 2000 TV and radio appearances (including the ABC and BBC) and writing credits on shows like Have I Got News For You? and The Revolution Will Be Televised, brings her wit and charisma to this unique kids’ show.

She divides the audience into different ape species – bonobos, chimps, gorillas and orangutans – and the race is on to see who’s the most intelligent. With her engaging banter, she has the kids eating out of the palm of her hand. The children are captivated as she regales them with fascinating facts: chimps sometimes adopt chimps from other groups, orangutans like to play practical jokes and use leaves as umbrellas, and gorillas like eating rotten fruit for the alcohol content.

Smurthwaite doesn’t shy away from potentially complex topics either. She even touches upon the concept of intelligent design, explaining that while some people believe in it, the evidence points towards evolution. Perhaps a testament to the show’s thought-provoking nature, when this reviewer attended, one young audience member afterward excitedly recounted learning about intelligent design versus evolution, sparking further discussion. She also said she loved the show because it made learning fun.

Read: Walking tour review: Stories from Here, Sydney Festival

Evolution Revolution is more than just a delightful show; it’s a testament to the power of laughter and engagement in education. With its warmth, wit, fascinating facts and interactivity, it’s the perfect way to beat the heat and inspire young minds.

Evolution Revolution
State Theatre Centre of WA
Presented by Kate Smurthwaite and STATE OF PLAY

Evolution Revolution will be performed until February 2025.

Tiffany Barton

Tiffany Barton is an award winning playwright, actor and independent theatre producer who has toured shows to Melbourne, London and New York. She has a BA in Creative Writing from Curtin University and an MA in Writing for Performance at the Victorian College of the Arts.

