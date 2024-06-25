News

Performance review: Christina Bianco: In Divine Company, Adelaide Cabaret Festival

All our favourite divas came together in one slick show.
25 Jun 2024
Dr Diana Carroll
A brunette woman wearing a sparkly pink dress is looking to the side.

Photo: William Ernst.

Cabaret star Christina Bianco is a self-confessed ‘diva-holic’. An American actress and singer now living in London, she’s starred in musicals on stage and on television and is excited to be cast in a new Andrew Lloyd Webber show later this year.

Bianco came to fame as a vocal impressionist with her many YouTube videos of those divas she so admires. She is often called ‘the girl of a thousand voices’ and she doesn’t disappoint, with impressive renditions of everyone from Julie Andrews and Judy Garland to Shirley Bassey and Celine Dion. 

On stage, Bianco had a lovely warmth and self-deprecating sense of humour. She clearly loves performing and that’s a very engaging quality. With each song, Bianco also captured the essential facial gestures and physical mannerisms of the singer – these touches really enliven the strong vocals. She liked to mix-and-match, such as channelling the impeccable Julie Andrews getting down to Donna Summer’s ‘Hot Stuff’. 

Fresh from her appearance at the Perth International Cabaret Festival with Crowd Control, Bianco performed two shows at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival with her long-time accompanist and musical collaborator Joe Louis Robinson – ‘my greatest enabler’ – on piano. She described the Adelaide Cabaret Festival as ‘an embarrassment of riches’ and said the theme of her show is ‘to indulge in what we love’. This was the Australian premiere run of In Divine Company, a show that was a big hit for her in London last year.

It’s clear that Bianco really does love these songs and the divas she impersonates. As she says, she does it out of love and respect. And she has a great vocal range, with the ability to change styles and tempo quickly, even from line-to-line in one of her trademark diva mash-ups. Bianco also makes a few songs truly her own. Liza Minnelli’s famous ‘Liza with a Z’ is cleverly reworked to become ‘Christina with an A not an E’. 

Dr Diana Carroll

Dr Diana Carroll is a writer, speaker, and reviewer based in Adelaide. Her work has been published in newspapers and magazines including the Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, Woman's Day, and B&T. Writing about the arts is one of her great passions.

