Opera review: Puccini Gala: Suor Angelica, Athenaeum Theatre

Melbourne Opera joins in the worldwide commemorations of the 100th anniversary of Giacomo Puccini’s death, joining the likes of Metropolitan Opera’s Centenary Celebration and Opera Australia’s Puccini Gala Concert earlier this year. This revival of Suor Angelica and gala concert makes up part of Melbourne Opera’s Puccini Anniversary Season, running 15-25 September and showcasing the best of Melbourne Opera talent.

The powerful one-act Suor Angelica is beautifully executed. Though the staging is minimal, the performance is immersive and captivating.

Supporting soloist Emily Szabo as Suor Genovieffe is a standout; Szabo embodies the character throughout the performance and her reactions to her sisters throughout feels truthful and well-considered. As an emerging artist with Melbourne Opera’s Richard Divall Program, Szabo is certainly a talent to watch.

Helena Dix is unsurprisingly exceptional, with resounding vocals and a powerful demonstration of Suor Angelica’s emotional range, from restraint to supposed damnation.

Yet despite her powerful voice, Dix is occasionally overwhelmed by the orchestra at moments of heightened intensity.

Other than this, the rich score is well interpreted and shows extraordinary precision from conductor Raymond Lawrence and the Melbourne Opera Orchestra.

The Gala Concert in Act 2 showcases a wide range of Puccini’s work, from the lesser-known and performed Edgar to Madama Butterfly.

Stephen Smith is consistently engaging, witty and charming as an MC guiding us through the Gala performances, framing each aria or duet in the context of the opera itself and Puccini’s life.

Lee Abrahmsen shines throughout, bringing her exceptional talent to arias from Manon Lescaut (‘Sola perduta abbandonata’), Madama Butterfly (‘Un bel dì’) and Tosca (‘Vissi d’arte’). In an ultimately endearing and impressive moment in the first performance, Abrahmsen was overcome with an unexpected coughing fit and had to briefly recover in the wings. Smith and Abrahmsen handled the mishap flawlessly, genuinely engaging with the audience of the night and showing the magic of live performance – even when things don’t go to plan.

Notably absent (and noted by audience members), however, was an Acknowledgement of Country at the beginning of the performance or in the program.

In a sensational final performance of the evening, tenor Michael Lapina performs ‘Nessun Dorma’ from Turandot. Following his triumphant conclusion (both vocally, and as Calaf in his decisive certainty that he will win the Princess’ heart), Lapina was joined for an encore performance of the aria by Smith and Boyd Owen. The three tenors are playful and clever as they ‘fight” over centre stage, bringing a brilliant conclusion to the second act.

While Melbourne Opera continues to celebrate extraordinary talent, one may wonder what the longevity of their programming will be. Spruiking the upcoming season of Wagner and Saint-Saëns is sure to delight many long-term subscribers, but it may limit fresh interest in the company – especially when considered alongside Victorian Opera’s and Opera Australia’s bold 2025 programs.

Puccini Gala: Suor Angelica was performed on 22 September 2024 and will be performed again on 25 September 2024 at the Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne as part of Melbourne Opera’s Giacomo Puccini Anniversary Season.