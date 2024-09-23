News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Opera review: Puccini Gala: Suor Angelica, Athenaeum Theatre

A one-act opera and gala concert that showcases the best of Melbourne Opera talent.
23 Sep 2024 16:33
Savannah Indigo
Two leading women opera singers (Deborah Humble and Helena Dix) in black with a chorus on singers in the background. Puccini.

Performing Arts

Deborah Humble, Helena Dix and Melbourne Opera Chorus. Photo: Robin Halls.

Share Icon

Melbourne Opera joins in the worldwide commemorations of the 100th anniversary of Giacomo Puccini’s death, joining the likes of Metropolitan Opera’s Centenary Celebration and Opera Australia’s Puccini Gala Concert earlier this year. This revival of Suor Angelica and gala concert makes up part of Melbourne Opera’s Puccini Anniversary Season, running 15-25 September and showcasing the best of Melbourne Opera talent.

The powerful one-act Suor Angelica is beautifully executed. Though the staging is minimal, the performance is immersive and captivating.

Supporting soloist Emily Szabo as Suor Genovieffe is a standout; Szabo embodies the character throughout the performance and her reactions to her sisters throughout feels truthful and well-considered. As an emerging artist with Melbourne Opera’s Richard Divall Program, Szabo is certainly a talent to watch.

Helena Dix is unsurprisingly exceptional, with resounding vocals and a powerful demonstration of Suor Angelica’s emotional range, from restraint to supposed damnation.

Yet despite her powerful voice, Dix is occasionally overwhelmed by the orchestra at moments of heightened intensity.

Other than this, the rich score is well interpreted and shows extraordinary precision from conductor Raymond Lawrence and the Melbourne Opera Orchestra.

The Gala Concert in Act 2 showcases a wide range of Puccini’s work, from the lesser-known and performed Edgar to Madama Butterfly.

Stephen Smith is consistently engaging, witty and charming as an MC guiding us through the Gala performances, framing each aria or duet in the context of the opera itself and Puccini’s life.

Lee Abrahmsen shines throughout, bringing her exceptional talent to arias from Manon Lescaut (‘Sola perduta abbandonata’), Madama Butterfly (‘Un bel dì’) and Tosca (‘Vissi d’arte’). In an ultimately endearing and impressive moment in the first performance, Abrahmsen was overcome with an unexpected coughing fit and had to briefly recover in the wings. Smith and Abrahmsen handled the mishap flawlessly, genuinely engaging with the audience of the night and showing the magic of live performance – even when things don’t go to plan. 

Notably absent (and noted by audience members), however, was an Acknowledgement of Country at the beginning of the performance or in the program. 

In a sensational final performance of the evening, tenor Michael Lapina performs ‘Nessun Dorma’ from Turandot. Following his triumphant conclusion (both vocally, and as Calaf in his decisive certainty that he will win the Princess’ heart), Lapina was joined for an encore performance of the aria by Smith and Boyd Owen. The three tenors are playful and clever as they ‘fight” over centre stage, bringing a brilliant conclusion to the second act.

Read: Dance reviews: Twofold, Rosyln Packer Theatre

While Melbourne Opera continues to celebrate extraordinary talent, one may wonder what the longevity of their programming will be. Spruiking the upcoming season of Wagner and Saint-Saëns is sure to delight many long-term subscribers, but it may limit fresh interest in the company – especially when considered alongside Victorian Opera’s and Opera Australia’s bold 2025 programs.

Puccini Gala: Suor Angelica was performed on 22 September 2024 and will be performed again on 25 September 2024 at the Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne as part of Melbourne Opera’s Giacomo Puccini Anniversary Season.

Savannah Indigo

Savannah Indigo is a researcher and copywriter, trained in publishing, dance, literature and law. Passionate about gender issues and promoting equity through tech design, she has researched Indigenous Data Sovereignty for the Commission for Gender Equality in the Public Sector and is developing a paper about harassment in the Metaverse. She has written for Brow Books, Books+Publishing magazine, The Journal of Supernatural Literature (Deakin University) and the Science and Technology Law Association, and is a 2022 Hot Desk Fellow at The Wheeler Centre.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Theatre Film Digital Television All Arts Features
More
Seven dancers in 'Dredge' kneel around a water hole structure. Their hands are raised. The lighting is an eerie blue.
Reviews

Dance review: Dredge, Theatre Works

Dance theatre that tracks the beginning of life and follows it to modernity.

Kim Hitchcock
Six dancers are in various bodily formations. The light behind them is a light blue. Twofold.
Reviews

Dance reviews: Twofold, Rosyln Packer Theatre

Sydney Dance Company’s latest offering is a double act: Rafael Bonachela’s 'Impermanence' – which debuted in 2021 – and a…

Peter Hackney
Two grey haired women sit behind a long table with their hands clasped in front of them and a red backdrop behind. On the left Susie Dee has a messy bun, glasses and a light brown scarf. On the right Patricia Cornelius wears a black jumper.
Features

The 60-somethings ruling the roost this Melbourne Fringe

To borrow the words of the Bard (and Enobarbus), age cannot wither them, nor custom stale their infinite variety.

Stephen A Russell
A scene from the STC season of 'Golden Blood'. Photo: Prudence Upton. Two Asian-Australian actors, a young woman and a young man, kneel on an orange-lot stage.
Reviews

Theatre review: Golden Blood, Wharf Theatre

Sydney Theatre Company presents Merlynn Tong's acclaimed Griffin Theatre production.

Karen Leong
A young woman, Mabel Li, is lying on her belly on a couch. She is talking to a young man, Oli Pizzey Stratford, who is in a wheelchair, in a scene from MTC's 'Cost of Living'.
Reviews

Theatre review: Cost of Living, Southbank Theatre

Making its Melbourne debut, this production explores human connection and the lives of those living with disability.

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login