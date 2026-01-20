News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Opera for the Dead: ghosts in the theatre

Opera for the Dead blends the ancestral and contemporary to consider rituals around death and remembrance.
20 Jan 2026 16:02
Carielyn Tunion
Opera for the Dead. Photo: Jacquie Manning.

Performing Arts

Opera for the Dead. Photo: Jacquie Manning.

Share Icon

Composers Monica Lim and Mindy Meng Wang come to Opera for the Dead from distinct musical lineages. Lim is drawn toward experimental sound and electronic expression, while Wang leans into classical traditions and the guzheng’s deep historical catalogue.

Together, they created a compelling tension in this performance, one that mirrors the work’s central inquiry: how traditional Chinese rituals of death, grief and mourning might translate into contemporary practice, particularly within diasporic and cross-cultural contexts.

Entering the ritual

Opera for the Dead. Photo: Jacquie Manning.
Opera for the Dead. Photo: Jacquie Manning.

From the outset, simply entering the space is part of the performance. The audience walks down the Yellow Spring Road – a dark, hazy corridor thick with artificial mist, invoking ceremonial incense.

The darkness is punctured by spasmodic flashes of light illuminating bowls of oranges – familiar offerings on altars – except here, they sit inside speaker cones suspended from the ceiling, vibrating among loose bells. Sound, symbolism and technology merge before the show has even technically begun.

At the centre of the room is a moveable stage – adjoined cubicles draped in long black fringing. A voice emerges in a quiet ode, or perhaps a prayer, chant or incantation. Then there’s an intense burst of sound as the stage and ensemble come alive. The cubicles split apart and the ensemble drifts away from one another, untethered, as though crossing into separate realms – plunging into death’s transformative journey.

In the Sydney Festival performance of Opera for the Dead, the audience’s gaze is constantly challenged and disrupted – by the veil of fringe, by shifting light projections, and by the bodies of other audience members moving through the space.

The Neilson Nutshell at Sydney’s Walsh Bay proves an apt venue, spacious enough to avoid claustrophobia, yet intimate enough to foster a womb-like closeness that brings people together in grief and in art. That it sits above the harbour feels symbolic, adding another layer to the work’s recurring motifs of death, passage and crossing over.

The moving voice of grief

Opera for the Dead. Photo: Jacquie Manning.
Opera for the Dead. Photo: Jacquie Manning.

Vocalist YuTien Lin, trained in Western opera, illuminates the work with a bold tenor and countertenor range. His voice moves from a guttural, almost death-metal rumble of grief to high, cooing, spectral wails – sounds of unspeakable loss and yearning.

Dressed in ceremonial white with a floral headdress, Lin leads the ensemble into a stirring expression of mourning: Lim on electronics, Meng Wang on guzheng, Alexander Meagher on percussion and Nils Hobiger on cello.

Read: WAKE review: queer cabaret from the Emerald Isle

Together, they form a lament for the deceased that might mirror the grieving cries of those left behind. As Chinese-Australian theatre icon Annette Shun Wah observed during the post-show Q&A, this is ‘a small group with a powerful sound’.

Visually and structurally, Opera for the Dead is ambitious and inventive. It plays deliberately with space and with how audiences must physically interact with the performance – echoing a funerary procession, bodies walking slowly through semi-darkness.

The work echoes Rainbow Chan’s Bridal Lament, particularly in its exploration of cultural liminality and how ritual is expressed between worlds. That connection is made explicit through the involvement of digital artist Rel Pham, who lends his signature aesthetic to both works, namely 80s-inspired neon pixel art and cyberpunk visualscapes layered with traditional Chinese temple iconography.

These visuals are punctuated by deeply personal images – dedications to loved ones who have passed, and photographs of fathers and grandfathers – which layers acts of remembrance directly onto the performers. The result is both ancestral and futuristic.

An artistic altar for dissonance as harmony

At its heart, Opera for the Dead examines rituals of death as forms passed through generations of mourners – rituals that, as the composers state, offer ‘a comforting structure while colliding dissonantly with contemporary life’.

This dissonance is held both gently and deliberately, without privileging modernity over tradition or vice versa. The work allows both to coexist, exploring cultural and temporal tension as something whole in itself. It is shaped by Lim and Meng Wang’s own experiences of grief, and by lives lived along cultural borders – finding beauty in the gaps, overlaps and contradictions of the human experience.

On Opera for the Dead’s website, visitors can find texts and prayers from the show, beginning with Digital Altar. This cyber-opera becomes precisely that: an artistic altar that honours culturally specific rituals while speaking to the universal ways we live, love and grieve.

Opera for the Dead | 祭歌 was staged from 15 to 18 January as part of the 2026 Sydney Festival. A Melbourne season is scheduled at Arts House from 28 February to 1 March.

This article is published as part of ArtsHub’s Creative Journalism Fellowship, an initiative supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Carielyn Tunion

Carielyn Tunion is a writer, videopoet, and cultural worker with a background in film studies and grassroots community advocacy. In her work, she explores folklore, feminine monstrosity and yearning from critical Filipino and Hong Kong diaspora perspectives. She is interested in how intimacy, power and desire circulate across cultural and geographic boundaries.

Related News

Sydney Theatre Awards 2025 winners - Lincoln Elliott and Joel Granger Phar Lap The Electro-Swing Musical (c) Robert Catto
News

Sydney Theatre Awards 2025: new Phar Lap musical and Belvoir's grief adaptation lead the winners' race

From a sassy indie smash-hit to a beautiful exploration of grief, here are the winners of the Sydney Theatre Awards 2025.

Alannah Sue
WAKE at the 2026 Sydney Festival. Photo: Neil Bennett.
Reviews

WAKE review: queer cabaret from the Emerald Isle

WAKE brings a riot of colour and music to the Sydney Festival.

Peter Hackney
Hot Chip at Sydney Festival. Photo: Victor Frankowski.
Reviews

Hot Chip review: joy in repetition at the Sydney Opera House

Returning to Australia as part of Sydney Festival, Hot Chip showed why they are such beloved musical icons.

Kyle Walmsley
Mama Does Derby. Photo: Claudio Raschella.
Reviews

Mama Does Derby review: wheeling onto stage with brutal tenderness

Despite the roller derby chaos, the real heart of Mama Does Derby is in how it portrays a complex mother-daughter…

Will Winter
Tomáš Kantor, a curly-haired 20-something person dressed in non-traditionally gendered clothing, in the 2026 Midsumma production Sugar at Arts Centre Melbourne.
Reviews

Sugar review: a frothy, fun and fearless Midsumma treat

This whirlwind production works Chappell Roan into Pretty Woman by way of Tomáš Kantor’s commanding queerness.

Stephen A Russell
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login