News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Musical review: The 3 Little Pigs, National Theatre Melbourne

An adequate production, but one that could have been better.
19 Dec 2024 22:23
Isabelle Oderberg
Two men and a woman dress up as three little pigs. They have pink pants on and pig ears. They are wearing a red, green and blue top respectively in 'The 3 Little Pigs.'

Theatre

Photo: Nicole Cleary

Share Icon

The trick to really engaging children’s theatre is to thoroughly engage and amuse the world’s most discerning theatregoers – children – while simultaneously finding a way to include their exhausted, distracted parents. It’s a fine and difficult balance, but when it can be achieved on both fronts, you end up with an engaged and entertained audience across age groups and a unanimously happy crowd. This production of The 3 Little Pigs slightly misses the market for both groups. 

The performers are talented, the singing is excellent and the choreography is cute. But more would be needed beyond those solid skills to leave the audience feeling the magic of the show. 

It was missing the silliness or laughs that would engage the younger members of the audience or the more sophisticated, grown-up humour that may entertain their families. We’re left with a production that isn’t bad, per se, but it isn’t particularly memorable either.

The recommended age for attendees is two years old and over. But, when this reviewer attended, halfway through the show parents were noticeably struggling to keep their little ones entertained as their attention waned.

Showing at the gorgeous National Theatre in St Kilda – currently celebrating its 50th anniversary and undergoing a facelift (the Art Deco building was constructed in 1921 as a 3000-seat cinema) – this show’s key characters are the three eponymous pigs, their mum and, of course, the wolf. The three pigs are all solid performers, as is their mother. 

In a blonde curly wig and 80s-style knitted sweater, the pigs’ mum is reminiscent of a porcine Kath Day-Knight. This may have been an opportunity to ham up some Kath and Kim references (think: “look at moieeeeeee”) for an Australian audience (the play was first staged in Singapore). But instead it went into the basket of missed opportunities. 

The wolf does the job, but can’t quite find a unique or truly engaging character to inhabit. He sports an Elvis-style pompadour hairpiece, but it isn’t until quite late in the production that he busts out a few hip swings, leaving another sense of unrealised possibility. 

While the three pigs are strong, the jokes are pedestrian and fall a little flat, as does the arrival and purchase of the straw, sticks and bricks.

Given almost all kids know the story of the three little pigs, there was never going to be any surprises in the telling of the tale, so the excitement and amusement needed to come from somewhere else. Unfortunately, it never eventuates. 

Read: Book review: Tomorrow There Will Be Sun: A Hope Prize Anthology, various authors

It is also disappointing to see a disclaimer on the website saying that because the theatre’s stairlift is not operational, patrons have to navigate 20 steps to get into the auditorium. This needs to be fixed as a matter of urgency to ensure that accessibility is available for all patrons, including grandparents who may be engaged in caring duties over the holidays.

The 3 Little Pigs
Presented by AG Theatre
Writers: Stiles & Drewe
Director: Tahra Cannon
Cast: Isabelle DavisBen Hamilton, Zak Vasiliou, Tristan Sicari, Tayla ThomasJake Lonergan
National Theatre Melbourne
Tickets: $35-$59 (free for those under 18 months)

The 3 Little Pigs will be performed until 29 December 2024.

Isabelle Oderberg

A veteran journalist, Isabelle Oderberg is a comedy fanatic and has been reviewing comedy for six years. She also reviews restaurants, opera and theatre.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Dance
More
2024 Queensland Regional Art Awards, Emerging Artist Award winner, Teddy Horton, for 'Stars Align'. A black and white image of a cowboy chasing a ufo.
News

Opportunities and awards

EOIs open for Melbourne Design Week and NT Performing Arts Development, plus winner of Emerging Playwright Commission, and more!

Celina Lei
A red circle road sign wit the words DO NOT ENTER on it and a back long clawed figure peering through the white band in the middle of the sign.
Features

How AI music has become a common fixture of far-right hate – part one

The far-right is using AI to create music and content as a way to spread racist and other extremist views.

Leo Chau
A performer dressed as a fairy in neon green in 'Adventures in Neverland.'
Reviews

Performance review: Adventures in Neverland, St Kilda Botanical Gardens

Tinkerbell and pirates in the Botanical Gardens? Expect a heavy dose of child-friendly silliness.

Isabelle Oderberg
Two panels. On the left is an Asian woman, Cathy Di Zhang with her hair slick back, wearing earrings and a grey tank top. On the right is David Greco, a man with dark short hair and wearing a white shirt and black jacket.
Reviews

Music review: Handel's Messiah, MSO, Hamer Hall

A Christmas tradition performed with dynamism and passion by the MSO.

Leila Lois
Five people in profile with headphones on. They are sitting in the dark with their hands on a table in front of them.
Reviews

Immersive review: Séance: Darkfield, Arts Centre Melbourne forecourt

Immersive audio in a shipping container. You've never been to a séance like this one before.

Kim Hitchcock
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login