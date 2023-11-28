News

 > Performing Arts > Music > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Music review: Christina Aguilera, Live in Concert 2023, Flemington Race Course

Hitting all the right notes, Christina Aguilera returns to Australia after 15 years.
28 Nov 2023
Caitlin Burns
Aguilera. Image is blonde singer in red on stage surrounded by a band dressed in black.

Performing Arts

‘Her electrifying performance embodied a fusion of glamour and burlesque sex appeal.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Victoria’s Always Live music celebration commenced Saturday night with a long-awaited reappearance from Christina Aguilera at Flemington Racecourse, making her return to an Aussie stage after a 15-year hiatus. 

Fans endured the rain to see the multi-Grammy Award winning superstar perform hits like ‘Genie in a Bottle’, ‘What a Girl Wants’ and ‘Dirrty’ for just one night only. 

First appearing on stage wearing a red and black corseted one piece with thigh-high leather boots, Aguilera thanked her fans for sticking it out in the rain, expressing that nothing beats a wash of rain to feel refreshed and recharged. The last time she was in Australia, she told us, was when she was pregnant with her son on her Back To Basics tour. Now, as a mother, she said it was even more special being back. 

Her electrifying performance embodied a fusion of glamour and burlesque sex appeal. Sequinned dancers, flames and her signature mezzo-soprano voice brought the stage to life, evoking nostalgia for the iconic Aguilera of the noughties. The beloved ‘Lady Marmalade’ hit from the Moulin Rouge soundtrack was one of the highlights of the night, with Aguilera’s never-ending melismatic vocals of French intimacies and background screens illuminating neon images of love and passion.

While the old Aguilera was back with her big hair and youthful energy, there was also a newfound maturity in the performance – she radiated a deep maternal love for her fans. Advocating kindness and equality, the superstar passionately sang ‘Beautiful’, the widely embraced LGBTQIA+ anthem, amid a sea of waving phone lights in the crowd, crafting a tender moment that was much needed to break up the high-octane pop songs.  

She surprised fans with an unexpected mash-up of Pitbull’s ‘Feel This Moment’, a track on which she collaborated in 2013, with Regina Do Santos’ hit ‘Desnúdate, Desnúdame’. At this point, Aguilera truly owned the stage, exuding energy and command. Latin music has always remained a vibrant part of her career, charged by her Ecuadorian heritage. 

Aguilera thanked her fans, or “The Fighters” as she likes to call them, one last time for enduring the weather and their patience in waiting for the release of new music (which she said will definitely be coming). It’s clear that this evolved version of her is committed to learning more about her Latin heritage and its rich musical landscape, and it’s likely we will continue to see this explored within her new music.

Pre-entertainment for the night included m8riarchy, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who was accompanied by her Rogue Traders bandmate James Ash on the DJ decks, and Jessica Mauboy, who delivered a powerhouse performance to hype up the crowd with her latest song, ‘Flashback’.

Read: Theatre review: The Seagull, Roslyn Packer Theatre

Christina Aguilera kicked off Always Live with a bang, serving up her hottest hits in just one night and making up for her 15-year Australian hiatus. An unforgettable performance that hit all the right notes.

Christina Aguilera headlined Always Live at Flemington Racecourse and played for one night only on 25 November 2023. 

Always Live is running until 10 December 2023. 

Caitlin Burns

Caitlin is a Melbourne-based writer whose work has been published in Australia’s Style Magazine, ArtsHub, Lip Mag, Intrepid Times, The Blue Nib Literary Magazine, among others.

Related News

Circus Features Performing Arts Reviews Theatre Visual Arts Youth arts
More
Circus. Image is two acrobats, one doing a one-handed handstand on a row of footlights and the other crouching and helping the first to balance.
Features

Does Australian circus have a superpower?

From an innate spirit of innovation to kindness and community engagement, circus arts have a superpower all their own.

Richard Watts
'Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street' installation view at HOTA 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.
Features

Sneaker boom: from grassroots to billion-dollar industry

HOTA’s latest international exhibition ‘Sneakers Unboxed’ details the influential people and iconic kicks behind the sneaker boom.

Celina Lei
'How Do I Let You Die?' by Michele Lee, performed at Arts House featuring Alice Qin. Photo: Sarah Walker.
Amplify Collective

Theatre review: How Do I Let You Die?, Arts House

Michele Lee’s autobiographical tale of Hmong parents, death and ghosts raises intriguing questions, which resonate with the migrant experience.

Lakshmi Ganapathy
The Seagull. A young man with a bloodied bandage on his head sits with his legs drawn up to him and is embraced by an older woman in a black jumper.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Seagull, Roslyn Packer Theatre

A contemporary version of Chekhov's famous play shows 'The Seagull' has lost none of its relevance.

Ned Hirst
Vampire Lesbians of Sodom. Image is a female in long black clothes sweeping another woman in what appears to be pale blue bathers off her feet. They are on a bare stage in front of a curtain.
Reviews

Theatre review: Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, fortyfivedownstairs

A night of queer spectacle jam-packed with laughs and all things camp.

Jenna Schroder
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login