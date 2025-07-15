Kimberly Akimbo review: a Broadway musical hit now making its Australian premiere

‘Impossible not to love’ said one of the first reviews of Kimberly Akimbo, the Broadway hit that blitzed the 2023 Tony Awards, and is now receiving its Australian premiere in a co-production between Melbourne Theatre Company and State Theatre South Australia.

And Kimberly Akimbo is indeed irresistible. Jeanine Tesori’s score and David Lindsay-Abaire’s lyrics – he wrote the 2000 play on which the musical is based – are a perfect match. It’s led by Sydney Theatre Company Artistic Director Mitchell Butel, whose approach blends brilliantly with Kym Purling’s music direction.

Much of the story is familiar. Kimberly is a somewhat introverted 16-year-old. She has fairly awful parents, Buddy and Pattie, and endures more than a little teasing at school. One of her classmates, Seth, takes a shy shine to her and their awkwardness is one of the many joys of the show. More delicious still is her Aunt Debra, a con artist perpetually on the run with a get-rich scheme in every port.

But there’s a twist. Kimberly is afflicted with a terrible disease that causes the body to age prematurely. She may be just 16, but she likely doesn’t have much longer to live.

In the title role, Marina Prior is magnificent. Her Kimberly is vulnerable, yet brave. She’s shy, but not retiring, with stellar dramatic and comedic chops – and much of Kimberly Akimbo is laugh-out-loud funny. She has a voice that’s made her one of Australia’s greatest and most adored entertainers.

The rest of the cast is on similarly sparkling form. As the dreadful parents, Christie Whelan Browne and Nathan O’Keefe are often comically foolish in their insensitivity and self-absorption, while Casey Donovan takes the outrageous Aunt Debra to the next level, with a couple of vocal belters for good measure.

As the sweet young Seth, Darcy Wain gives a winning performance. The quartet of school friends and foes: Marty Alix (Marty), Allycia Angeles (Delia), Alana Iannace (Teresa) and Jacob Rozario (Aaron) are right on point.

Musically, a better ensemble would be hard to imagine, even in Adelaide with its legendary pit bands. Purling brings unrivalled experience – Broadway included – to the task,

Butel has form with Tesori’s music, having directed her award-wining Caroline, or Change for the Hayes a few years back. The story of his reaction to seeing Kimberly Akimbo – when he leaped to his feet so quickly he whacked his lip on the seat in front and bled through the standing ovation – is still being told around the traps.

The whole team clearly loves the show and the affection comes shining through in this utterly enjoyable production. If this sounds a bit of a rave, well, it is. The premiere season in Adelaide is short and a heavily sold season – get in while you can.

Kimberly Akimbo

Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide

A joint production between Melbourne Theatre Company and State Theatre South Australia

Book and Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

Music: Jeanine Tesori

Based on the play by David Lindsay-Abaire

Director: Mitchell Butel

Music Director: Kym Purling

Choreographer: Amy Campbell

Set Designer: Jonathon Oxlade

Costume Designer: Ailsa Paterson

Lighting Designer: Matt Scott

Sound Designer: Andrew Poppleton

Dialect Coach: Jennifer Innes

Stage Manager: Bridget Samuel

Deputy Stage Manager: Nam Nguyen

Assistant Stage Manager: Ashlee Scott

Video Content Creator: Matt Byrne

Cast: Marina Prior, Casey Donovan, Nathan O’Keefe, Christie Whelan Browne, Darcy Wain, Jacob Rozario, Marty Alix, Allycia Angeles, Alana Iannace, Millicent Sarre

Kimberley Akimbo will be performed until 19 July in Adelaide before touring to Melbourne on 30 July 205.

