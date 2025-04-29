News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Exhibition review: Rowena Hannan, Group Show: Passage, Liza Posar, SOL Gallery

Symbolism and universal themes are explored in SOL’s latest visual buffet.
29 Apr 2025 11:56
Ash Brom
Five busts of humans heads with branch-offshoots growing out of them.

Visual Arts

Rowena Hannan’s ‘Forest’. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Curated by multiple award-winning installation artist Pimpisa Tinpalit, SOL Gallery, now in its ninth year, has had stalls in art conventions in Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong and Los Angeles. This could partially explain how it attracts artists of a consistently high standard, often from many parts of the world. Rowena Hannan, whose imposing sculptures fill the first three rooms of its latest exhibition, is a case in point. 

Hannan has been an artist for over 30 years, has taught art for many of them and is even a co-author of a VCE art textbook. Her new show, Devotion, explores how artists new to Australia in the 19th and early 20th centuries tried to understand and relate to their new environment. She uses ceramics – although some appear to be wood at first glance – to create three-dimensional portraits that mix reality, symbolism, mysticism and often an emotion you can’t quite put your finger on.

For instance, Come Closer and Home, the former dominating the window looking out onto Fitzroy’s Brunswick Street, the latter being the first room’s centrepiece. Both these intricately carved works are of a young girl whose entire torso is inhabited by an owl, creating a display of beautifully understated, ambiguous symbolism. 

These emotions and symbolic elements run through her work, perhaps most impressively with Forest, a series of five human busts with crowns of tree trunks sprouting from their bald heads, all of them asleep or in a trance. It’s simultaneously visually striking and emotionally meditative, as if the viewer joins them in their sleep/trance while watching them.  

The symbolism continues in the next space, a group show of seven artists, some emerging, some accomplished, with the theme ‘Passage: A Journey of Life’. 

The room is like a labyrinth of creativity, reflection and awareness, conscious or otherwise. Mediums vary, such as Morgandy Walker’s Concrete Poems, printed on hanging sheets of paper, neighboured by works in oil, watercolour and meok (Korean black ink). 

Santiago MalsQuimera and his seven-panel series of works are certainly notable highlights. Quimera is a new take on the Greek legend, blending an Asian woman with the monster of Greek mythology. The work tells a narrative story, one this reviewer ascertained as a tale of manifesting, in other words, asking the universe for something and the universe responding. The story uses a paper plane as a catalyst (or is it the lingua franca between the two characters?), and each of the panels works as a stand-alone piece in terms of technique, composition and a subtle sense of mystery. 

Other standouts from this group show include Vanessa Chen’s flowing, symbolism-dripping dreamscape Transient Reverie, Diego Salas’ Hummingbird in Flight and Yoony Yoony’s If 04 and Samsin Universe, although the room is filled with potential favourites. 

SOL also features a window gallery, a small space looking onto Brunswick Street, and this is currently filled by Liza Posar’s artworks, including her array of flower-headed clay sculptures. 

Read: Exhibition review: Aidan Filshie, Eddy Burger, Sophie Fitsioris and Olga Tsara, Artemisia Gallery and Event Space

There’s also a permanent store room in the back, filled with the work of a gloriously eclectic assortment of artists from previous exhibitions, such as Nani Puspasari, Chamnan Chongpaiboon, Creature Creature and Andrew Fyfe.

SOL will be turning 10 next year, so get excited for whatever the gallery has planned. 

Rowena Hannan: Devotion, Group show: Passage: A journey of life and Liza Posar will be exhibited at SOL Gallery, 420 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy in Victoria until 4 May 2025; free entry.

Ash Brom

Ash Brom has been writing, editing and publishing books, stories, journals and articles for over 25 years. He is an English as an Additional Language teacher, photographer, actor and rather subjective poet.

Related News

Outdoor light installation at night of hanging blue illuminated rods. Illuminate Adelaide
News

Velvet Underground co-founder, 10-minute dance parties, drones: it’s all in for Illuminate Adelaide

Illuminate Adelaide has announced its 2025 program, including nine world premieres and plenty of winter immersive experiences.

Gina Fairley
A person looking into a mirrored cube. Around the figure every surface is filled with black polka dots on a yellow background.
News

Kusama breaks record to be crowned queen in Australian exhibition history

NGV’s ‘Yayoi Kusama’ breaks exhibition attendance record and opening hours are extended until midnight for final weekend.

ArtsHub
Opinions & Analysis

It's time to take neurodivergent artists and artists with intellectual disability seriously

What lens are we using when we talk about visual art made by neurodiverse artists or those with an intellectual…

Liz Nowell
Two figures with their backs to the camera looking at a sculpture that appears to be a screaming red slug with a human face.
News

Opportunities and awards

Funding available for governance training, plus winners of the 2025 Tasmanian Literary Awards and Heritage Award finalists, and more!

Celina Lei
Analysis

How many open letters does it take to see top tier leadership change in the arts?

Two months on from much debated Creative Australia Board decision and, in the face of overwhelming criticism, why aren’t the…

Jo Pickup
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login