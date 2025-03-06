News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Exhibition review: Rachel North: Anthology of memory, Ipswich Art Gallery

An emerging ceramicist from regional Queensland embodies the Japanese principle of wabi sabi this International Women’s Day.
6 Mar 2025 17:00
Pamela See
A series of vases on plinths. Some are plain, others are blistered.

Visual Arts

Photo: Rachel North.

Share Icon

While the weather will prevent us from visiting this International Women’s Day, Ipswich Art Gallery is holding an exhibition celebrating the connection between rural women and the land. One of the invaluable functions of institutions of its kind is providing a forum for fresh new talent. Anthology of memory is a solo presentation by Rachel North, who is currently completing a Bachelor of Visual Arts at the University of Southern Queensland.

On one hand, the exhibition embraces a post #MeToo shakedown of the sisterhood. For readers finding the concept confusing, films propelling this Zeitgeist include The Substance and The Last Showgirl. A point of difference, however, is North is not directing notions of imperfection at older women. She alludes to a kind of ‘damage’ that could occur at any age. Her intention of addressing the lesser discussed issue of matriarchal oppression has been expressed through an Instagram post.

There are two installations in this exhibition, and the title artwork, an anthology of memory / lingering / in the forgetting (2024) is an exercise in materiality and form. A ‘naturally dyed wool’ fleece is stuck to the ceiling, with beeswax-dipped silk threads falling in varying lengths. The ordinarily comforting combination appears ominous: somewhere between a dark cloud raining and candles set to ignite it. A sense of melancholy and tension is conveyed.

Memory’s shroud occupies the other half of the gallery space. Upon two shelves and several plinths sit containers created from a cacophony of clays. A majority of them are speckled stoneware vases. They’re unadorned, as though tabula rasa in reserve. Empty storage for a memory bank, if you will. The surfaces are substrates upon which marks could be made to distinguish their contents. 

Forming somewhat of a pyramid, the pieces on plinths are embellished with would-be faults. Blistering, crawling and crazing all appear part of North’s palette. She has reframed from fully hand or slab building expressionistic forms like Peter Voulos.

Proportioned to a woman’s torso, the sculptures seemed to have been birthed as hand-thrown vases. Exercising restraint, the affected aspects are clustered to suggest shrouds of the artwork’s title. It is as though the damage has been decoratively worn. She isn’t prescriptive of the content like Judy Chicago. Transforming the broken into the beautiful, the Japanese principle of wabi sabi may have been among her inspirations.

Through her ceramics and the topography of their surfaces, North holds this lens to rural women. But many others may be drawn to this artwork. The pressure to conceal the creases of life’s complications is widely relatable. The prospect of finding beauty in them has broad appeal. 

Read: Book review: Gutsy Girls, Josie McSkimming

Although Ipswich Art Gallery is presently closed due to the arrival of Cyclone Alfred, North’s textiles and vessels may be viewed via the Ipswich Art Gallery website

Rachel North: Anthology of memory is scheduled to be exhibited until 13 April 2025.

Visitors are encouraged to contact the Gallery when the storm passes to see if it’s reopened.

Pamela See

Pamela See (Xue Mei-Ling) is a Brisbane-based artist and writer. During her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from Griffith University, she researched post-digital applications for traditional Chinese papercutting. Since 1997, she has exhibited across Europe, Asia, North America and Australia. The collections to house examples of her artwork include: the Huaxia Papercutting Museum in Changsha, the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) in Canberra, and the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) in Adelaide. She has also contributed to variety of publications such as: the Information, Medium and Society Journal of Publishing, M/C Journal, Art Education Australia, 716 Craft and Design, and Garland Magazine.

Related News

A still life painting of roses.
News

Over 150 works from the NGV to be showcased in substantial new exhibition: Floribunda (2025)

Showcasing one of the NGV's largest loans, 'Floribunda' will bring a whole new world of flowers to Narre Warren.

Allison Dickie
Two large installations looking like female heads decorated with face paint while two performers are dancing on the ground in front of an audience at dusk. Nuanu, Bali.
News

Bali’s first international art fair strives to shake up the model in 2025

Art & Bali launches this September and ArtsHub speaks with Fair Director Kelsang Dolma on what to expect.

Celina Lei
Emily Imeson, ‘Floating QLD Waratah turned Flame Tree Season,’ 2021 (detail), recycled timber, acrylic on canvas, thread, batik earth-stained cotton, 210 x 240cm. Courtesy of the artist. A photo of a forest-themed artwork, including a curved piece of wood which helps frame the image.
Sponsored

Strong like the forest: how a regional gallery’s ecosystem connects artists and community

Guest curator Christine Willcocks discusses the environmental and creative themes behind the Grafton Regional Gallery exhibition, ‘True North: From the…

Richard Watts
Installation view of contemporary art exhibition. Shepparton Art Museum
News

Road worthy: standout regional gallery exhibitions in Autumn 2025

Regional galleries play a vital part of the arts ecosystem, so plan your road trip and catch some of these…

Gina Fairley
A gallery space showing paintings full of colour and patterns by Karl Shoobridge.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Karl Shoobridge: Etymologies, ArtSpace Teneriffe

As a cyclone bears down on Meanjin/Brisbane, ArtSpace Teneriffe has opened with an exhibition to brighten the dampest of spirits. 

Pamela See
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login