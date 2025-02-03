Musical review: Follies, Palais Theatre

Of all the late legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim’s shows, his 1971 musical Follies is possibly one of the most infamous. This musically dense and psychologically complex piece, with a book by James Goldman, came hot on the heels of Company and continued Sondheim’s experimentations with the musical form. These works, along with several others, would go on to become known as ‘concept musicals’ – a piece of musical theatre where the focus is less on plot and more on ideas, themes and moods.

The grandly opulent original production brought together two titans of the musical theatre world with the pairing of directors Hal Prince, a prolific Sondheim collaborator, and Michael Bennett, who would famously go on to create A Chorus Line, and at the time was the most expensive musical to be produced on Broadway. Although receiving a mostly positive critical response, and winning several Tony Awards, the original production lost a ton of money and Follies became legendary in the history of US theatre.

Consequently, the complete show isn’t often produced in full-scale productions worldwide, including Australia. Truncated concert versions pop up intermittently and whenever there is a new mainstage presentation, the book and score are often tinkered with, most famously in Cameron Mackintosh’s more ‘optimistic’ London version in the late 1980s.

Victorian Opera has opened its 2025 season with Follies, as the company continues its love affair with Sondheim’s oeuvre, after producing several of his works over the last decade. This production is billed as the “first ever fully staged production in Australia” and is being presented at the perfect venue, the decadent Art Deco Palais Theatre in St Kilda. Australian audiences have been waiting a long time for a legit staging of Follies and director Stuart Maunder and designer Roger Kirk’s spectacular production delivers big time.

The story of Follies takes place at a party on the stage of a crumbling old theatre as past performers and partners from the Weismann Follies reunite to reminisce and remonstrate before the building is demolished. The central plot follows two miserable couples who confront painful moments from their shared past, which are played out again under the watchful eye of the ghostly Follies girls who haunt the space.

The gorgeous score, a mixture of pastiche numbers and more contemporary songs, features several Sondheim classics including ‘I’m Still Here’, ‘Broadway Baby’ and ‘Losing My Mind’. Under the musical direction of Phoebe Briggs, the expansive Orchestra Victoria executes the classic score thrillingly well, providing a symphonic feast for the audience.

Another area in which this production brilliantly succeeds, and there are many, is in the casting. The producers have assembled some of Australia’s greatest performers to play these iconic roles, including Marina Prior, Adam Murphy, Rhonda Burchmore and Geraldene Morrow. The entire cast is an embarrassment of riches, from the more seasoned performers to new emerging talent and every role is expertly cast.

The central quartet of unhappily married couples are Phyllis (Prior) and Ben (Murphy), and Sally (Antoinette Halloran) and Buddy (Alexander Lewis). All four performers carry the show and deliver superb performances across the board. Prior is utter perfection as Phyllis – perfectly poised, dry, glamorous and cruelly caustic. This is hands-down one of Prior’s best performances and a serendipitous moment of the right role for the right performer at exactly the right moment.

Murphy brings charm and brilliant vocals to the role of Ben, and he infuses the character with a bitter resentment and devastating self-loathing. Halloran is sweet and heartbreaking as the delusional Sally and her performance of ‘Losing My Mind’ is a highlight. As her hapless husband Buddy, Lewis is suitably daggy and defeated, and he delivers the hectic patter-song ‘Buddy’s Blues’ incredibly well.

The narrative structure of Follies allows the supporting characters a chance to shine through their solo numbers. Standouts include Burchmore’s showstopping tap dancing in ‘Who’s That Woman’, Anne Wood’s roaring rendition of ‘I’m Still Here’ and Merlyn Quaife and Nina Korbe’s gorgeously sung ‘One More Kiss’. The young versions of Phyllis, Ben, Sally and Buddy are played by a group of very talented young performers: Taao Buchanan, Jack Van Staveren, Mia Simonette and Jacob Steen respectively. They all sing wonderfully and bring a fresh-faced sense of youthfulness and an old school Broadway style to their scenes.

Roger Kirk’s set thoroughly captures the faded glamour of Follies through extensive scaffolding, expansive drapery and sections of crumbling brick. But it’s the costumes that really dazzle in this production. From the lead roles through to every last member of the ensemble, the costumes look sparkling and decadent, and help to fully immerse the audience in both the elegant past and the alluring decay of this dying world.

Follies is essential viewing for any Sondheim fan or musical theatre enthusiast and this long-awaited production does full justice to the legend and legacy of this groundbreaking show. The incredible cast, ravishing production values and sublime music should make this the hottest ticket in town. This production is only running for a few performances, so hopefully we will see a longer season further down the line. This is a show that deserves an extended run and a devoted audience; “Say, Mr Producer, I’m talking to you, sir!”

Follies

Palais Theatre

Presented by Victorian Opera

Music and Lyrics: Stephen Sondheim

Book: James Goldman

Director: Stuart Maunder

Designer: Roger Kirk

Choreographer: Yvette Lee

Lighting Designer: Gavan Swift

Sound Designer: Samuel Moxham

Associate Designer: Louisa Fitzgerald

Assistant Choreographer: Mitchell Fistrovic Doidge

Music Direction: Phoebe Briggs

Costume Design: Roger Kirk

Cast includes: Marina Prior, Adam Murphy, Rhonda Burchmore, Colette Mann, Evelyn Krape, Geraldene Morrow, Antoinette Halloran, Alexander Lewis, Anne Wood, Merlyn Quaife, Nina Korbe, Taao Buchanan, Jack Van Staveren, Mia Simonette, Jacob Steen, Stephen Smith, Tom Blair, Grant Piro, Nina Korbe

Ensemble: Jared Bryan, Sienna Embrey, Mia Fenelon, Mitchell Fistrovic Doidge, Mikaela Jade, Pip Keltie, Emily Lodge, Callum Marshall, James Maxfield, Kristina McNamara, Max Patterson, Michael Ralph, Carter Rickard

Orchestra Victoria

Follies will be performed until 6 February 2025.