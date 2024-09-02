Dance review: Horizon, Arts Centre Melbourne

Bangarra Dance Theatre’s first main stage cross-cultural collaboration, Horizon, is an evocative journey through First Nations cultures that reminds us of the shared importance of home to people of all backgrounds.

The performance opens with Kulka, an exploration of Torres Strait culture choreographed by Sani Townson. This energetic and fast-moving piece is accompanied by a percussive soundtrack that gets the heart pumping and is a thrilling start to the evening.

The staging has a mirror that is tilted to give a view of the floor of the stage from above, with images projected onto the stage and then reflected in the mirror. This clever innovation is used well and adds to the impact of the action on stage. It would have been tempting to overuse it as a theatrical device, but it is used sparingly to good effect.

The second half of the evening is the main piece entitled The Light Inside, which is choreographed by Deborah Brown, Moss Te Ururangi Patterson and the dance ensemble. After the high energy of Kulka, the second act has a change of pace with a slower, gentler opening against a simple background of a mountain landscape.

The act is divided into two parts, the first of which starts to drag and goes on too long, losing the momentum generated by the exciting Kulka opening. The second part, which focuses on Māori culture, brings the show back to life with varied scenes and beautiful dancing. The vocalisation that accompanies the Māori dancing is particularly effective in adding impact to the visuals while the final scenes bring the evening to a satisfying conclusion.

The dance ensemble are wonderful performers who seamlessly move between the different styles required by each section of the show. The lighting design by Karen Norris is a highlight of the performance. The stage is dark with only the dancers lit for most of the evening; this highlights the light and shadows of their bodies as they move. The costume designs by Jennifer Irwin and Clair Parker are memorable, while working with the content of the work. The accompanying soundtracks composed by Steve Francis, Brendon Boney and Amy Flannery are all excellent.

The show does suffer from a lack of overall narrative structure. This is a missed opportunity to connect the show together and add greater meaning to the individual parts. The balance between the two acts contributes to the feeling of lost momentum in the first half of the second act.

Kulka runs for 20 minutes followed by an interval. The Light Inside runs for 70 minutes. This imbalance is jarring for the audience, especially at the very early interval.

Read: Festival review: Volcano, Brisbane Powerhouse

Horizon is a wonderful cross-cultural collaboration that beautifully depicts the shared importance of home to people of all cultures. While it lacks an overall narrative and the balance between the two acts is problematic, the amazing dancing and accompanying high-quality production makes this highly recommended.

Horizon

Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne

Choreographers: Deborah Brown, Moss Te Ururangi Patterson and the Dancers of Bangarra Dance Theatre (The Light Inside), Sani Townson (Kulka)

Production Manager: Cat Studley

Company Manager: Joseph Cardona

Stage Manager: Rose Jenkins

Head Electrician: Lucy Mitchell

Head of Wardrobe: Jessica Hodgkinson

Sound and Video Technician: Emjay Matthews

Head Mechanist and Rigger: Roni Wilkinson

Assistant Stage Manager: Ashleigh King

Production Trainee: Peta-Louise Rixom

Composers: Steve Francis (The Light Inside), Brendon Boney (The Light Inside), Amy Flannery (Kulka)

Set Designer: Elizabeth Gadsby (The Light Inside and Kulka)

Costume Designers: Jennifer Irwin (The Light Inside), Clair Parker (Kulka)

Lighting Designer: Karen Norris (The Light Inside and Kulka)

Associate Set Designer: Shana O’Brien (The Light Inside and Kulka)

Video Designer: David Bergman (Kulka)

Associate Video Designer: Cameron Smith (Kulka)

Rehearsal Director: Juliette Barton

Featured Music Performer: James Webster (The Light Inside)

Filmed Dancer: Phil Walford (Kulka)

Kalaw Kawaw Ya Language Consultant: Leonora Adidi (Kulka)

Featured Vocalist: Zipporah Corser-Anu (Kulka)

Bangarra Dancers: Lillian Banks, Bradley Smith, Courtney Radford, Kallum Goolagong, Kassidy Waters, Jye Uren, Kiarn Doyle, Maddison Paluch, Daniel Mateo

Emily Flannery, Janaya Lamb, Chantelle Lee Lockhart, James Boyd, Amberlilly Gordon, Lucy May, Donta Whitham

Tickets: $59-$119

Horizon will be performed until 7 September 2024.