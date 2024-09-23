News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Dance review: Dredge, Theatre Works

Dance theatre that tracks the beginning of life and follows it to modernity.
23 Sep 2024 16:15
Kim Hitchcock
Seven dancers in 'Dredge' kneel around a water hole structure. Their hands are raised. The lighting is an eerie blue.

Dance

Dancers of ‘Dredge’. Photo: Daniel Rabin.

Share Icon

Dredge is an experimental dance work developed by Femmural with support from The Anchor Theatre Company. It explores the development of organisms from genesis through evolution. Emerging from a central water source at the centre of the stage, seven individuals then explore the world around them. As they find each other and begin to interact, they cooperate, fight and develop before the eyes of the audience. 

Femurral’s new work is highly ambitious, as it tries to explore the developmental process of a species from start to modernity in an hour-long show. The work moves through many sequences and there are some memorable and thought-provoking scenes. The initial meeting of the organisms and their discovery of clothing is cleverly done, but other scenes don’t work as well.

Scenes with spoken dialogue aren’t as effective, partially due to the difficulty in tracking the meaning of the words because of the volume of the delivery and the rapid fire back and forth between the characters. The content in the dialogue scenes also isn’t as interesting; Dredge works much better when the focus is on the dancing. 

Jessice Pascoe’s choreography is always engaging. The venue divides the audience on two sides. Both sides of the stage get equal attention as the performers are divided across the space and the action is often mirrored. The set is well-designed with a central square offset stage with a water source in the centre that allows the dancers to continually return to their origin while giving plenty of floor space to move around. Lighting and sound design create a mood and atmosphere that support and enhance the dancers on stage. 

The dancers put a lot of effort in this highly physical and demanding work, without dropping in energy and enthusiasm even as the show keeps pushing them harder and harder. Whether individually or as an ensemble, the cast are impressive.

Dredge is a show that is full of ideas. While there is a lot of good material and engaging scenes, not every element is successful. This is partially because there is just too much going on and too many ideas for the duration. It also loses some momentum towards the end. A tighter focus would have made for a stronger work, but at its best the show produces some great sequences and performances. 

Read: Dance reviews: Twofold, Rosyln Packer Theatre

There is a lot of talent and potential on show here and it will be exciting to see the development of these young dancers’ careers in the future. 

Dredge
Theatre Works
Director: Brandon Armstrong
Assistant Director: River Stevens
Associate Producer: Rosa Ablett-Johnstone
Choreographer: Jessica Pascoe
Sound Designer and Composer: Jack Burmeister
Lighting Designer: Tom Vulcan
Costume and Make-Up Designer: Ozzy Breen-Carr
Sound Concept: Hyacinth Makka
Set Builder: Thomas Pidd
Set Concept: Maggie Filor, Luke Slade
Stage Manager: Jade Hibbert
Dramaturg: Rosa Ablett-Johnstone
Cast: Rosa Ablett-Johnstone, River Stevens, Ozzy Breen-Carr, Jessica Pascoe, Hyacinth Makka, Luke Slade, Maggie Filor

Tickets: $20-$35

Dredge will be performed until 28 September 2024

Kim Hitchcock

Kim Hitchcock is a freelance writer based in Melbourne who has an interest in all art forms and enjoys exploring them locally and abroad. He has completed a Master of Art Curatorship at the University of Melbourne and can be reached at kimhuyphanhitchcock@gmail.com

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Theatre Film Digital Television All Arts Features
More
Two leading women opera singers (Deborah Humble and Helena Dix) in black with a chorus on singers in the background. Puccini.
Reviews

Opera review: Puccini Gala: Suor Angelica, Athenaeum Theatre

A one-act opera and gala concert that showcases the best of Melbourne Opera talent.

Savannah Indigo
Six dancers are in various bodily formations. The light behind them is a light blue. Twofold.
Reviews

Dance reviews: Twofold, Rosyln Packer Theatre

Sydney Dance Company’s latest offering is a double act: Rafael Bonachela’s 'Impermanence' – which debuted in 2021 – and a…

Peter Hackney
Two grey haired women sit behind a long table with their hands clasped in front of them and a red backdrop behind. On the left Susie Dee has a messy bun, glasses and a light brown scarf. On the right Patricia Cornelius wears a black jumper.
Features

The 60-somethings ruling the roost this Melbourne Fringe

To borrow the words of the Bard (and Enobarbus), age cannot wither them, nor custom stale their infinite variety.

Stephen A Russell
A scene from the STC season of 'Golden Blood'. Photo: Prudence Upton. Two Asian-Australian actors, a young woman and a young man, kneel on an orange-lot stage.
Reviews

Theatre review: Golden Blood, Wharf Theatre

Sydney Theatre Company presents Merlynn Tong's acclaimed Griffin Theatre production.

Karen Leong
A young woman, Mabel Li, is lying on her belly on a couch. She is talking to a young man, Oli Pizzey Stratford, who is in a wheelchair, in a scene from MTC's 'Cost of Living'.
Reviews

Theatre review: Cost of Living, Southbank Theatre

Making its Melbourne debut, this production explores human connection and the lives of those living with disability.

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login