Dance review: Dredge, Theatre Works

Dredge is an experimental dance work developed by Femmural with support from The Anchor Theatre Company. It explores the development of organisms from genesis through evolution. Emerging from a central water source at the centre of the stage, seven individuals then explore the world around them. As they find each other and begin to interact, they cooperate, fight and develop before the eyes of the audience.

Femurral’s new work is highly ambitious, as it tries to explore the developmental process of a species from start to modernity in an hour-long show. The work moves through many sequences and there are some memorable and thought-provoking scenes. The initial meeting of the organisms and their discovery of clothing is cleverly done, but other scenes don’t work as well.

Scenes with spoken dialogue aren’t as effective, partially due to the difficulty in tracking the meaning of the words because of the volume of the delivery and the rapid fire back and forth between the characters. The content in the dialogue scenes also isn’t as interesting; Dredge works much better when the focus is on the dancing.

Jessice Pascoe’s choreography is always engaging. The venue divides the audience on two sides. Both sides of the stage get equal attention as the performers are divided across the space and the action is often mirrored. The set is well-designed with a central square offset stage with a water source in the centre that allows the dancers to continually return to their origin while giving plenty of floor space to move around. Lighting and sound design create a mood and atmosphere that support and enhance the dancers on stage.

The dancers put a lot of effort in this highly physical and demanding work, without dropping in energy and enthusiasm even as the show keeps pushing them harder and harder. Whether individually or as an ensemble, the cast are impressive.

Dredge is a show that is full of ideas. While there is a lot of good material and engaging scenes, not every element is successful. This is partially because there is just too much going on and too many ideas for the duration. It also loses some momentum towards the end. A tighter focus would have made for a stronger work, but at its best the show produces some great sequences and performances.

There is a lot of talent and potential on show here and it will be exciting to see the development of these young dancers’ careers in the future.

Dredge

Theatre Works

Director: Brandon Armstrong

Assistant Director: River Stevens

Associate Producer: Rosa Ablett-Johnstone

Choreographer: Jessica Pascoe

Sound Designer and Composer: Jack Burmeister

Lighting Designer: Tom Vulcan

Costume and Make-Up Designer: Ozzy Breen-Carr

Sound Concept: Hyacinth Makka

Set Builder: Thomas Pidd

Set Concept: Maggie Filor, Luke Slade

Stage Manager: Jade Hibbert

Dramaturg: Rosa Ablett-Johnstone

Cast: Rosa Ablett-Johnstone, River Stevens, Ozzy Breen-Carr, Jessica Pascoe, Hyacinth Makka, Luke Slade, Maggie Filor

Tickets: $20-$35

Dredge will be performed until 28 September 2024