News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Dance review: Bunyi Bunyi Bumi, Bunjil Place, Asia TOPA 2025

A dance performance showcasing the interconnectedness of cultures.
25 Feb 2025 17:29
Kim Hitchcock
Three performers. One standing up, two crouch on the ground. They form a triangle shape.

Dance

Photo: Mick Richards.

Share Icon

Bunyi Bunyi Bumi was a challenging new dance commission for Asia TOPA 2025. Combining the creative talents of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Indonesian artists, the performance explored the connections between cultures predating colonialism and their place in the modern world. 

“5, 4, 3, 2, 1, get in the car!” filled the audio space as a solo male performer brushed their teeth and then danced to the phrase that was repeated over and over. The mundane everyday sounds of a daily routine contrasted with the body on stage rebelling against the instructions. This unusual juxtaposition was disconcerting for the audience and set the scene. The voiceover of daily routine was an ongoing part of the show and, when combined with words in other languages, it became more and more painful to hear. 

The dances were often accompanied by a syncopated soundtrack that created a distorted feel to what was being heard and impacted what was being seen on stage. This music, combined with the movement on stage induced feelings of turmoil and disruption.

Each of the three solo performers had a segment of the one-hour program to themselves and the feelings of isolation and pain for each were powerfully communicated through movement and occasional vocalisation.

When the dancers worked together as a trio there was a different energy; their connection to each other was amplified. The message of being better when working together was effective and showed up strongly in contrast to the seclusion faced when the dancers were alone. The ending with the three of them on stage was visually and emotionally striking, but also confusing in terms of what message it was trying to portray.

The stage had a series of ropes the images of which were broadcast throughout the show. When it worked well, these visuals added to the atmosphere and drama of the action, but they could also be distracting and took attention away from the performers. During the course of Bunyi Bunyi Bumi, the dancers also manoeuvred small, wheeled platforms of varying shapes around the stage.

There was a Tetris-like feel to them coming together that created a sense of satisfaction. Hand-held drums were also used, not just for percussion but as props for the dancers. All the various elements of the staging were well thought out and contributed to the whole. 

The narrative was advertised as ‘a powerful rebuke of colonial amnesia’, but this didn’t come through as clearly as intended. It felt more like a rebuke of the isolationism of contemporary society and an encouragement to come back to our roots. The feeling that we’re better together and interconnected was a strong universal takeaway. 

Read: Theatre review: Honour, Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre

Bunyi Bunyi Bumi was a wonderful example of how cultures coming together can make us stronger. This was shown both in the concept of the performance and in its execution. In a world that’s increasingly divided, the idea of connection is an important and powerful one. 

Bunyi Bunyi Bumi 
Studio, Bunjil Place
Co-Directors and Co-Devisers: raymond blanco (Yadhaigana and Erub) and Priya Srinivasan (Tamil)
Co-Devisers: Alfira O’Sullivan (Acehnese), Murtala (Acehnese), Waangenga Blanco (Meriam and Pajinka Wik), Tyrel Dulvarie (Yirrganydji)
Visual Design: Vernon Ah Kee (Kuku Yalanji, Waanji, Yidinji, Gugu Yimithirr)
Rehearsal Director: Josh Bond
Design Dramaturg: Govin Ruben (Malaysian Tamil)
Sound Designer: Samuel Pankhurst
Projection Designer: Sam James
Set & Costume Designer: Harry Gill
Lighting Designer: Kris Chainey
Outside Eye/Dramaturg: Katrina Irawati Graham (Indonesian)
Wellbeing and First Aid Support: Nix Gross (Quandamooka)

Bunyi Bunyi Bumi was performed 20-23 February 2025 as part of Asia TOPA. 

Kim Hitchcock

Kim Hitchcock is a freelance writer based in Melbourne who has an interest in all art forms and enjoys exploring them locally and abroad. He has completed a Master of Art Curatorship at the University of Melbourne and can be reached at kimhuyphanhitchcock@gmail.com

Related News

ballet companies: a male-female ballet pas de deux posing in a white tutu costume against a bright pink backdrop. Their pose is mirror imaged on each half of the photo.
Features

Cost crises and funding parity issues for ballet companies outside Sydney-Melbourne bubble

Two major ballet companies say they are not receiving equitable government funding support. How much is their location to blame?

Jo Pickup
A group of people all dressed in blue are standing in a semi circle. Inside of which are some dancers. Manifest.
Reviews

Dance review: Perth Moves: Manifest, Forrest Place, Perth Festival

Moroccan-Belgian choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui brings his creative vision to Perth.

Victoria Wyatt
A bare-chested man with black pants is holding onto a woman in white. There is a white railing behind them.
Reviews

Ballet review: Nijinsky, Regent Theatre

Australian Ballet is in its element for John Neumeir’s Nijinsky.

Savannah Indigo
Larsen C: six dancers in metallic grey/black costumes pictured in synchronous movement bending sideways against a black backdrop.
Reviews

Dance review: Larsen C, State Theatre Centre of WA

A stunning collusion of minimalist movement and brilliant lighting design, this dance work heightens our awareness of the elemental forces…

Jo Pickup
Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. Garland is using an eyebrow brush. Minnelli has a black hat on.
Reviews

Performance review: Liza's Good Judy, Motley Bauhaus, midsumma festival

Classic songs in an ambitious tribute to, and exploration of, legends Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli.

Beth Child
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login