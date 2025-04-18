News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy reviews: Sofie Hagen: Banglord, The Greek, Pierre Novellie: Must We?, The Westin, MICF 2025

A Danish and an English-South African comedian tell tales true and strange.
18 Apr 2025 21:47
Thuy On

Comedy

Sofie Hagen. Photo; Supplied.

Share Icon

Sofie Hagen: Banglord

Rating: 3 out of 5.

Danish Sofie Hagen is one of comics who mines their own lives for material. It’s an easy way to put on a show: not much research required, no need to shoehorn everything into an overarching theme and you can always spin a funny tale into just about anything that has happened to you.

Hagen’s schtick is classic stand-up: just her on stage with nothing but a mike as she tells us about all manner of things, including her sex life. Or rather the lack thereof. This leads into an extended tale about somehow accidentally booking a sex worker when what she really wanted was a therapist to unload her sexual trauma.

Hagen on stage is warm and personable. She gets you on side quickly with her confessional vibe. The show also traverses a number of things including her complete self-acceptance of her fatness (the physical state and the word) and navigating her non-binary, queer, autistic identity.

Read: Comedy review: Nazeem Hussain: You Paid for This, various venues, MICF 2025

Sofie Hagen: Banglord will be performed at The Greek unti 20 April as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).

Share this:

Pierre Novellie: Must We?

Rating: 4 out of 5.
Pierre Novellie. Photo: Supplied.

Unlike most comedians who come on stage casually dressed, Pierre Novellie rocked up formally attired in suit and tie, looking very much like the model of a dapper English gentleman –which he is – although he was born in South Africa. Indeed, he has a complicated ancestry, with his French first name, Italian surname and English accent.

Regardless of his background, Novellie was nonetheless a charmer. He was loquacious and smooth in his delivery, preferring not so much the boom tish gags but storytelling that took in the oddities and frustrations of life. His material ranged wide: from his autism-inspired need to stock up on rinse aid for his dishwasher, to shopping for jeans for his large frame to being a slave to his fiendish addiction for salt and fats. There were also thoughtful, philosophical detours and asides throughout, even an unexpected excursion into the ethics of euthanasia.

Novellie is a newcomer to MICF – his show bodes well for future visits here.

Pierre Novellie: Must We? has finished its run at the Westin. Its last show was on 20 April as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025)

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

A man in a tuxedo (Stephen Hall) leans forward as film loops around him showing scenes from films featured in his show
Reviews

Comedy Review: Stephen Hall, For the Term of His Natural Lies, MICF 2025

Part-film, part-voiceover and completely silly, Stephen Hall delivers a comedy festival show like no other.

George Dunford
A black woman with frizzy hair blowing on a party popper.
Reviews

Comedy review: Chanel Ali: Relative Stranger, The Westin, MICF 2025

US comedian’s Australian debut hits the ground running.

Ash Brom
Woman with brown hair and heavy eye make up holding up drawn eye, yellow background. Arts news watch
News

Arts news watch: this week's trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Three trapeze artists swinging in the air. They are wearing red leotards. In the background the word 'Oz" can be seen.
Reviews

Circus review: Circus Oz: Non Stop, Main Hall, Town Hall, MICF 2025

Circus Oz bringing us, as ever, funny, daggy, clever, exhilarating Australian circus.

Beth Child
Nominees for MICF 2025 Most Outstanding Show and Best Newcomer. Front Row (L-R): Rosie Dempsey, Olga Koch, Ahir Shar, Lou Wall and Anisa Nandaula. Middle Row (L-R) Nicola Dempsey, Brett Blake, Greg Larsen, Scout Boxhall and Garry Starr. Back Row (L-R): George Fouracres, Robyn Reynolds, Meg Jäger, Kura Forrester, Rapha Manajem and Ethan Cavanagh.
News

Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2025 award nominees announced

Nine shows are in the running for MICF’s Most Outstanding Show award this year; nominations for Best Newcomer were also…

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login