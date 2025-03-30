Comedy review: Sara Pascoe, I Am A Strange Gloop, Melbourne Town Hall, MICF 2025

Oh Steen, you seem like a really nice guy, a nice guy in size 13 shoes may be, but a nice guy nonetheless. The problem is those shoes of yours are really taking up a lot of space around the house, and it seems, it really seems, as if your lovely partner Sara Pascoe, may need just a little bit more help picking them up and putting them away.

I mean it’s not as if she’s complaining a lot about you, but in I Am A Strange Gloop she is just pointing a few things out that you could do… well, better.

Fans of Pascoe will be very familiar with her style and her humour from scene-stealing performances on British TV comedy staples like Would I Lie to You (especially that time she hadn’t checked exactly where Costa Rica was before travelling) and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, but most, if not all, those appearances were made before she had children, which, as she explains, came later in life.

Now with two little boys and a full-time thriving comedy career she’s tired from not sleeping and more than a little fed up of housework, and fair enough too. But Pascoe’s skill and, particularly, timing as a storyteller means that she can tell us how lucky she is to have had her children and how absolutely worth it the IVF journey was, but also toss off the thought that, now they have the children, she and Steen “aren’t really enjoying it”.

And honestly that’s much funnier to hear than to read in plain black and white like that. Trust me.

And she may be bone weary, but she’s not too tired to work out a nice little plant for a cute throwback visual gag at the end…

Tickets: $30-40

Sara Pascoe: I Am A Strange Gloop will be performed in the Supper Room at Melbourne Town Hall until 12 April 2025 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).