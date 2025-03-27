News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Jessica Barton: Dirty Work, The Motley Bauhaus, MICF 2025

Come clown around with this multitalented comedian in her debut show.
27 Mar 2025 16:23
Kate Mulqueen
Close up of a young woman wearing black with a red bow tie and an elaborate bonnet.

Comedy

Jessica Barton. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Jessica Barton can do a lot of things. She can sing, she can act – and she is an entertaining clown, having recently studied at L’Ecole Philippe Gaulier, the premier clowning school in France.

In her debut show Dirty Work, at The Motley Bauhaus in Carlton, we meet her clown, a prim and cheeky incarnation of Mary Poppins. She arrives, large leather bag in tow, buttoned up, booted and bowler hatted, to clean the stage, which is strewn with clothing and empty beer cans.

The friendly audience on the preview night this reviewer attended were all-too willing to be drawn into her invitations to audience participation. Despite the enthusiasm of the blokes she picked out to teach an on-stage cleaning lesson, these scenes had the sense they were a hair’s breadth from disaster.

Satisfyingly, Barton steered her volunteer cleaning crew back from the brink with her ‘spit-spot’ attitude, and lots of laughs were had from her ability to improvise her way out of some sticky situations.

While there is a lot to like about the show (and Barton, who is a charismatic performer) what begins as a promising clowning performance ends up in dramatic monologue territory, as the show reveals itself to be art-as-catharsis to a bad break-up. It felt like a jarring choice to be thrown into tear-filled exposition after a lengthy performance of mostly clown-mute physical comedy.

Read: Exhibition review: Danie Mellor: marru I the unseen visible, Queensland Art Gallery

Structural niggles aside, for a solo debut show, Dirty Work is incredibly impressive. Barton is spoilt for choice in her repertoire of skills to employ in her theatre, and she will only get better with experience. She’s an undeniably exciting emerging talent.

Jessica Barton: Dirty Work will be performed at The Motley Bauhaus until 6 April 2025 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Kate Mulqueen

Kate Mulqueen is an actor, writer, musician and theatre-maker based in Naarm (Melbourne). Instagram: @picklingspirits Facebook: @katemulq Twitter: @katemulqueen

Related News

Comic artist Janty Blair smiles for photograph.
News

The 2025 Stand Up! grant recipients have arrived

Six years since being established, the supportive initiative is back to champion more rising comics.

Allison Dickie
News

Melbourne International Comedy Festival kicks off with the Gala

The MICF Gala is a time-honoured tradition that has the funny flying at you from 23 different directions.

Madeleine Swain
A chalk drawing of a figure on the ground. There is someone dressed as a king and a detective overlooking it.
Reviews

Performance review: Dropped in It: Crime Scene Improvisation, Adelaide Fringe

An improvised crime scene comedy where one-liners and terrible puns could prove deadlier than any weapon.

Trista Coulter
News

Here You Come Again, the Dolly Parton musical, is dancing down to Australia

Bring your dancing shoes for a celebration of Dolly's biggest hits in a musical promising southern charm and a dazzling…

Allison Dickie
Sponsored

A master storyteller willing to connect: Rob Carlton

The Silver Logie winner is bringing his powerful and award-winning one-man show, ‘Willing Participant’ to MICF 2025.

Madeleine Swain
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login