Comedy review: Headliners with Joel Kim Booster and Zainab Johnson, Melbourne Town Hall, MICF 2024

This unlikely pair of Americans dazzled at this year's MICF.
8 Apr 2024
Dorcas Maphakela
Comedy

A TV series regular in Loot, Joel Kim Booster, kicked off the night with a burst of high energy that set the tone for the evening. He instantly connected with the audience through his relatable anecdotes about navigating Melbourne as a gay man while being confronted by a group of questionable teens on the city’s Lime scooters. 

At times he inserted small doses of anxiety into the sold-out room with material and topics ranging from his confession of being a “race traitor” because he’s an Asian dating a white guy, to his top three hated animals (yes, including koalas!). With hyper sexually-inclined jokes that could have gone in any direction, Booster’s performance was a roller-coaster of laughs.

As he passed the baton to the star of the Amazon special Hijabs Off, Zainab Johnson, the audience was primed for more laughter. Johnson began her gig recounting an encounter with an audacious ‘un-housed’ man on Elizabeth Street who strongly suggested they go on a date. But it’s the date she scored on the exclusive dating app, Raya that left her wanting to use her gun while being deployed on a dating mission.

In a hilarious twist, Johnson shared some bougie lessons about the joys (or trickery) of having a “pot filler” (a wall-mounted tap installed above the stove to add a convenient water source where you need it) drawing laughter and applause from the audience, including white sisters in the room. 

Whether delivering an out-there experience or a good belly laugh, Booster and Johnson proved to be two unmissable comedic powerhouses. 

Tickets: $30-$38

Headliners with Joel Kim Booster and Zainab Johnson in the Supper Room of the Town Hall as part of Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).

Dorcas Maphakela is a multidisciplinary creative combining writing, visual arts and holistic well-being advocacy in her practice. She is a South African-born Mopedi woman who relocated to Australia by choice in 2007 and became a citizen in 2012. She studied Fine Arts at the University of Johannesburg and holds a Master of Arts in Writing from Swinburne University of Technology. Dorcas is also a TV presenter, public speaker and founder and producer of the Antenna Award-winning OZ AFRICAN TV (OATV). She is the co-founder of Yo CiTY, a platform that champions the culturally diverse experience through Art & music. Her work was acknowledged with a Media Award from the Victorian Multicultural Commission for “outstanding reporting on issues of importance to diverse communities and reporting which contributes to Victoria’s cross-cultural understanding” (VMC).

