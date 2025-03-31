News

Comedy review: Chris Nguyen: It’s Pronounced Nguyen, Theory Bar, MICF 2025

Please note: Nguyen's comedy debut is not another take on migrant trauma.
31 Mar 2025 11:59
Kim Hitchcock
Chris Nguyen’s Melbourne International Comedy Festival debut is not another tale of immigrant trauma, as he is quick to point out. Instead, It’s Pronounced Nguyen is an hour of short, sharp jokes covering a wide range of relatable subject matter. Nguyen draws upon personal experience and astute observations of contemporary life to produce well-written jokes delivered with a sarcastic tone that perfectly matches the content.

Some of the material is edgy and can get a little bit dark, but Nguyen’s relaxed demeanour makes it hard for anyone to be offended. There are some moments of playful audience engagement that break up the show and allow for a brief chance to catch your breath before Nguyen fires off his next joke. 

Read: Comedy review: Sara Pascoe, I Am A Strange Gloop, Melbourne Town Hall

This is not a show to see if you want your comedy to come with deep insights or emotional revelations. But if you’d like to see a talented upcoming comedian with a knack for writing clever jokes, you will find plenty to laugh at with It’s Pronounced Nguyen

Chris Nguyen: It’s Pronounced Nguyen will be performed at the Theory Bar until 6 April 2025 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).

Kim Hitchcock is a freelance writer based in Melbourne who has an interest in all art forms and enjoys exploring them locally and abroad. He has completed a Master of Art Curatorship at the University of Melbourne and can be reached at kimhuyphanhitchcock@gmail.com

