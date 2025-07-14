Universal Kingdom: The Next Era review: dinosaurs lit up as part of Illuminate Adelaide

This July, Illuminate Adelaide and the Adelaide Zoo have teamed up to offer visitors the chance to step back into the nocturnal wilds of the Jurassic period with Universal Kingdom: The Next Era. A combination of light show, installation and some very effective puppetry, Universal Kingdom allows visitors to explore the zoo by night and see it come to life with dinosaurs.

Upon entry, visitors are greeted by a luminous dinosaur graveyard, followed by a competitive illuminated raptor run. There is then the chance to meet some very realistic and interactive baby dinosaurs, accompanied by zoo staff who can provide information about each individual species. There is also a sensory sandpit for children to explore the process of excavating fossils. Lights are kept low and atmospheric to both maintain a mysterious mood and refrain from disturbing the sleeping animals.

The highlights of the evening include a large and beautifully lit triceratops installation and a serene and vivid pterodactyl puppet, which is displayed mid-flight. Without a doubt, though, the standout performance is from the incredibly lifelike Tyrannosaurus rex roaming throughout the zoo causing delight and exhilaration even among the adult attendees. We came across the T-rex towards the end of the evening and it was certainly the star of the show.

While only part of the zoo is open for Universal Kingdom, the evening nature of the program allows visitors to see a different side of some animals. When we arrived at dusk, the yellow footed rock wallabies were out in force and we also got a clear look at an active Brazilian tapir. The pelican enclosure is also very visible. The highlight of the animal kingdom is a lively, prowling Sumatran tiger, which, due to the timing of the event, is also very active.

Elsewhere in the zoo, the rotunda is filled with dinosaur themed activities for the kids and the Fig Tree and Wisteria Cafés are open for refreshments, with some winter themed offerings such as mulled wine for the adults and child-friendly meals such as pizza and lasagne. A very family-oriented event, the evening is pram safe and accessible. The dedication and enthusiasm of the zoo staff and volunteers is also very evident; there are consistently event staff on hand to facilitate the activities, suggest sights and provide assistance.

Perhaps the only detractor from the night is the placement of some photo-opportunity stations. While the SA Power Networks Photo Wall provides a great backdrop with clear lighting, one particular blue dinosaur photo spot is not appropriately lit. Even with a very recent phone camera, the photos this reviewer took were too dark and obscure to be of much value. This, however, is a fairly minor criticism.

It can be hard to find evening activities for young children, especially in winter, but Universal Kingdom offers something for all ages to enjoy. Those looking to extend the night can also check out the free light shows along North Terrace, and throughout the city. These include roaming performances such as the beautiful, luminous FierS à Cheval horses from France by Compagnie des Quidams, and the benevolent Illuminated Angels by Born in a Taxi. Base Camp is also nearby at Lot Fourteen, offering a range of food and drink options.

As part of Illuminate Adelaide

Universal Kingdom: The Next Era runs until 20 July

Tickets: $29-$36

FierS à Cheval and Illuminated Angels run until 20 July

Free

Base Camp runs runs until 20 July

Free

