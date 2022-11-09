News

 > Writing and Publishing > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book reviews: The Lovers, Yumna Kassab

A tale about the complexities of desire.
10 Nov 2022
Ellie Fisher

Writing and Publishing

‘In withholding fine, granular detail, Kassab opens her novel to the possibility of attaining the haunting quality of fairytales.’ Photo: Tiger Webb.

Share Icon

Yumna Kassab’s new novel, The Lovers, opens with a line that will reverberate throughout the narrative – ‘what Amir loved most about Jamila was that she smelled of money’. With grace, lyricism and deceptive simplicity, Kassab sets out the complex map of desire that will fuel the slow burn of The Lovers.

Jamila and Amir are the lovers of the title. Together, they become symbolic of the duality of the tidal motion of attraction. Jamila is rich, Amir is poor; Jamila is impulsive, while Amir is cautious. Together, they are magnetised towards one another– a meeting of opposites. Neither of them is new to love.

Jamila is restless; she understands the complicated relationship between desire and power. ‘Her idea of love was demented,’ writes Kassab. ‘It was a misshapen creature. Give it wings of bamboo but no matter the love and attention and devotion you lavish on it, you cannot make this creature fly.’ Amir, a widower, is more grounded – yet also, in some ways, more naïve. He loves Jamila, but without an awareness of how her familial background has shaped the way in which she holds herself in the world. Yet Jamila fails to fully comprehend Amir’s sense of the frailty of the bonds that knit them together, which transform them from mere individuals into lovers.

The structure of the novel defies traditional constructs of linear narrative time; rather, Kassab disrupts the reader’s expectations through a polyphonic composition that constantly shifts temporally. The deconstruction of the structural solidity of beginning-middle-end and of a stable adherence to a particular narrative mode seek to disorientate the reader from their complacency. Just as Jamila and Amir cannot trust that their desire for one another is static or fixed, so too does the reader have to allow their conceptions of what a novel should be to evolve over the course of The Lovers.

The weaving together of the symbolism of birds as metaphors for what love can and cannot be returns in the closing pages of The Lovers. Jamila dreams of them both taking the form of birds: ‘they wheel and dive, they talk in different tongues but one another they understand’. Kassab articulates a comparison between the fragility of birds and ways in which love demands a gentle release of personal control, a deft slice of imagery that recurs within the novel.

Kassab uses – or gives the appearance of using – extremely pared-back language. She concentrates not on peripheral details, but on the dynamic between Jamila and Amir. This gives the effect of a dream; while faces are featureless, the emotional import of what unfolds is undeniably intense. In withholding fine, granular detail, Kassab opens her novel to the possibility of attaining the haunting quality of fairytales.



Read: Installation review: Cloudland


The delicate power that fables hold – their universality, while retaining their specificity – is captured in The Lovers. Ultimately, Kassab’s novel rests on the premise of the ‘impossibility of language, of being able to ever understand someone else.’

The Lovers, Yumna Kassab
Publisher: Ultimo Press
ISBN: 9781761150623
Pages: 246pp
Publication Date: 2 November 2022
RRP: $32.99

Ellie Fisher

Ellie Fisher (she/her) is poet and writer. Her work has appeared in or is forthcoming with Westerly Magazine, Limina Journal, Pulch Magazine, Aniko Press, and Pelican Magazine, among others. She is an English and Literary Studies student at the University of Western Australia, and lives on unceded Menang Noongar land. Twitter: @bodilyofferings.

Related News

All Arts Features Fiction News Performing Arts Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
opportunities and awards
News

Opportunities and awards

Call outs for National Photographic Portrait Prize 2023, plus tourism awards arts winners, and finalists of Deborah Cass Writing Prize,…

Celina Lei
ArtsHub has gathered voices on both sides of the publication divide to offer some tips about how to successfully manage the writer-editor relationship.
Features

How to navigate the writer-editor relationship

Working on a manuscript together necessitates compromise, humility and humour.

Thuy On
Reviews

Book review: Salonika Burning, Gail Jones

Painfully beautiful historical fiction from the mind of a celebrated writer.

Nanci Nott
Reviews

Book review: Fanatic Heart, Tom Keneally

The prolific author brilliantly brings history to life in this vibrant novel.

Erich Mayer
News

A national body for First Nations arts and culture

A new report borne out of consultations with the sector will move forward the idea of a national body for…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login