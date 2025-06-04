Book review: Wait Here, Lucy Nelson

Women are judged on what they do and what they don’t do and whether they follow traditional paths patriarchy has set out for them – or not. But they’re probably judged the most based on their status as mothers. In Lucy Nelson’s collection of short stories, Wait Here, 12 women offer their perspectives of being childfree, either by choice or circumstance. The book also speaks to how the world views women in general and the judgement women receive regardless of whether or not they are mothers.

Each childfree or childless woman’s story in the book is different – whether it’s the dancer whose choice is taken away from her or those who deliberately choose not to have children. Then there are others who embrace being an aunt, but remain unsure about the idea of devoting their lives to motherhood.

These stories explore the reasons women don’t have children and how it has impacted their lives and the judgement they face. The reasons are broad: they’re not ready, the man they’re with isn’t ready, they don’t want to bring a child into a dying world, they’ve waited too long or their body has betrayed them.

This poignant collection captures the Zeitgeist. For years, millennial women were sold the dream that you can have it all: you can be a mother and a worker; you can choose your own path. It was a strong message that encouraged girl power and sang about equality. But, despite societal expectations, many women questioned the worth of having kids at all.

These are stories of women who fall outside of these expectations that are devastating and reassuring at the same time. They are filled with heartbreak for those who aren’t able to have the child they long for, but also provide confirmation that women can choose to live their lives the way they want to.

A particularly moving tale centres on Edith, a wet nurse at Coney Island in 1923 who’s lost her own child, but has to cater to others. Other stories examine what it means to build a family in different ways.

Allowing these disparate voices to be heard makes you realise that having or not having children is a complex and nuanced issue. Unless we ask someone and are prepared to hear their story, nobody will ever truly understand the reason why someone is childless.

Nelson’s book offers a plea to stop judging women on how they live their lives, that no single choice makes one woman better than another.

Wait Here, Lucy Nelson

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

ISBN: 9781761632389

Format: Paperback

Pages: 213pp

Release date: 4 June 2025

RRP: $32.99