News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: The Players, Deborah Pike

Youthful connections span time and continents.
16 May 2025 14:11
Erin Stewart
Two panels. On the left is he cover of a book, 'The Players'. It has an illustration of a woman with orange hair against foliage. On the right is author Deborah Pike. She has wavy brown hair and is wearing a mint coloured shirt and holding a white mug.

Writing and Publishing

Deborah Pike. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

The Players by Deborah Pike is a meandering 10-year journey of the cast and director of a student production of The Marriage of Figaro. Banned from the university’s rehearsal space for smoking, cast member Veronika convinces her parents to let the ensemble use their fruit orchard in the Perth Hills, on the proviso that they assist with the harvest.

Individual issues and complex social dynamics take flight in the orchard. Veronika, who is dating the privileged and arrogant Sebastian, reunites with an old friend and romantic interest, Joshua, who is now out of prison. Veronika’s sister Ana returns home from her time abroad as an au pair, and has eyes for Joshua’s brother, Charlie. Cassie steals a kiss with Sebastian; Gloria kisses Joshua but knows her mother wouldn’t approve of her relationship with a non-Catholic. Meanwhile Felix, the director, is meant to be on exchange studying engineering, but is instead gripped by theatre. A lot is going on.

After the play, the characters each take on very different paths through life. They travel to France, the UK, Germany, the US and Timor Leste. They forge different careers with varying levels of success; some marry; some have children. All the while, The Marriage of Figaro remains a background motif in their respective lives – a transformative event that lingers in their memory.

The book is a rigorous study into the chasm between how you dream your life may go and the realities of life. It examines the frustrations, the unexpected news, the ways decisions reverberate, the ways wealth – or the lack thereof – can compound.

The large cast of characters are handled well – each voice is distinct, and each person realised in their complexity. What feels less assured about the novel is the strength of the connection between the characters. Although the backstage events during the play are fairly rendered as watershed events, the fact that the importance of the performance seems to renew focus over a decade, feels slightly less convincing.

Read: Book review: Always Home, Always Homesick, Hannah Kent

This is a minor quibble though. The coming-of-age novel will appeal particularly to theatre lovers, with its allusions to The Marriage of Figaro and the works of Brecht and Chekhov. Set in the 90s and early 2000s through different parts of the world, the book also has the retro appeal of recent history and satiates wanderlust with its vivid attention to setting.

The Players, Deborah Pike
Publisher: Fremantle Press
ISBN:  9781760993061
Pages:400pp
RRP: $34.99
Publication date: 2024

Erin Stewart

Erin Stewart is a Canberra-based freelance writer and researcher.

Related News

A metal object that looks like a view finder positioned by the water.
News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week: famous opening lines, Venice Biennale curator's death, a 75-25 arts space…

Celina Lei
Two panels. On the left is portrait of a bald man with glasses. He is wearing a white shirt over a black t shirt. On the right is the cover of the book 'The Victoria Principle.' It features cut out shapes of two colourful trees and a two figures walking on a diagonal board.
Reviews

Book review: The Victoria Principle, Michael Farrell

A captivating mix of stories, opinions, reminiscences, jokes and unexpected delights – this brilliant collection defies categorisation.

Erich Mayer
The Miles Frankling Literary Award Longlist for 2025 features a diverse range of authors and books. Image: Kimberly Farmer, Unsplash.
News

Miles Franklin Literary Award 2025 longlist announced

The prestigious Miles Franklin Literary Award longlist for 2025 features 10 diverse novels from across Australia.

David Burton
A hand holding a burning book away from the camera towards a tree.
Opinions & Analysis

Banning books and rewriting history is no longer a dystopian future

What can we do when the dystopian future becomes the dystopian present?

William Lane
Nagi, a middle-aged Japanese-Australian woman with black hair, in a kitchen cooking and smiling at the camera. She is making plagiarism claims against another cookbook author.
Features

Baking bad: what a cookbook stoush tells us about creative plagiarism

When does inspiration become 'plagiarism'? The latest stoush between famed cookbook authors serves as an important case study.

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login