Book review: The First Friend, Malcolm Knox

A thriller, a satire and an insight into humankind’s inhumanity.
18 Sep 2024 11:24
Erich Mayer
The First Friend. Malcolm Knox. Left panel is a Caucasian bald-headed man in glasses smiling at the camera. The right panel shows a Russian bear in a green jacket with hands coming down to cover its eyes and the words The First Friend at the bottom of the cover.

Russia, 1938: Hitler has not yet double-crossed Stalin and Beria, “a connoisseur of homicide, whether with the stroke of a pen or his bare hands”, is the Governor of the Republic of Georgia. The First Friend by Malcolm Knox is a satirical yet frightening thriller that follows Beria’s best – and probably only – friend, Vasil Anastasvili Murtov, as he navigates his way through myriad dangers and intrigues in an attempt to protect his family.

While many of the characters who populate this story actually existed, Murtov is solely Malcolm Knox’s creation, but he is so real, so well-drawn, so human, that it’s hard to believe he is fictional. As a former member of the hated bourgeoisie, Murtov is fortunate to have survived the aftermath of the October Revolution and he now carries the rank of Assistant Communist Party Secretary. In practice, he is Beria’s personal driver. He is deeply concerned about the safety of his wife, Babilina and their two young daughters. What has to be done to save his family from Beria is at the heart of this story.

I was born in the first half of the last century. People of my generation are not unfamiliar with the monstrous villains of the 1930s and 40s, but why write about Beria – one of the worst mass murderers who eventually became Stalin’s chief of security – now? Perhaps it is because what is currently happening in Russia is similar or even worse than what happened back then. So this novel can be read as a satirical look at contemporary Russia, meaning not only is it a good read, but is also distressingly highly topical. 

In present day Australia, many who believe they have been unfairly sacked can appeal to the Fair Work Commission. Murtov, though, lives in a society where a call into the boss’ office could just as likely signal torture and execution as a promotion or for some mundane reason. People like Beria could, and did, rape the young daughters of his employees with impunity, while such employees risked severe punishment if they made a derogatory remark about the regime. 

So be prepared when you read this book to find that it is a horror story as well as a thriller, and be surprised that it is also a love story. There are also some lighter moments such as when Murtov’s father tells a young Beria how to win at cards: “All you needed was opponents who were too scared to accuse you of cheating.”

Read: Book review: Stone Yard Devotional, Charlotte Wood

The days are long gone when vellum or leather or at least stiff cardboard graced the covers of a book. Perhaps not entirely gone is the saying ‘never judge a book by its cover’. But in this case, it is difficult to imagine the cover that could truly do credit to what will likely be widely acknowledged as one of the best novels penned by an Australian author in a long time. It wins as a thriller, as satire and as an insight into humankind’s inhumanity. It even manages humour and a memorable love story too.

The First Friend, Malcolm Knox
Publisher: Allen & Unwin
ISBN: 9781761470431
Format: Paperback
Pages: 416 pp
Release date: 3 September 2024
RRP: $32.99

Erich Mayer

Erich Mayer is a retired company director and former organic walnut farmer.

