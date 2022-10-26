Book review: Seeing Other People, Diana Reid

Diana Reid’s Seeing Other People is an exemplar of post-lockdown fiction. Sisters, Eleanor and

Charlie, find themselves in a low-key hot girl summer while Eleanor is reeling from a sudden break-up

with a long-term boyfriend and Charlie is attempting to re-establish a promising acting career that’s

been hindered by COVID-19. Both become attracted to the same person.



Where COVID-19 is inserted into fiction – as in Sally Rooney’s Beautiful World Where Are You or

Liane Moriarty’s Apples Never Fall, both of which are reminiscent of Reid’s drama – it has tended to

feel tacked on. It’s difficult to know what to say about the pandemic when we’re still figuring out

how to live with it. Reid deftly, though subtly, integrates this contemporary theme into the book’s structural sense of time and place. After long lockdowns, perhaps characters are choosing to do things they otherwise wouldn’t. This is a time when guilty possibilities seem compelling in the wake of so much restraint.



The return to social and professional life is rich for fictional exploration. As Charlie reflects, acting on

stage for the first time in years, she ‘felt, for the first time in months, that her life might mean

something: each event would impact the next’. That said, if you don’t particularly feel like reading

about COVID-19, don’t let Reid’s acknowledgement of its existence deter you – nobody gets ill, the

minutia of changing public health policy is mercifully absent. COVID is a potent backdrop, not the

subject.



The writing is quietly funny and engaging, shifting perspectives between characters. The tempo of

perspective shifts feels a little unpredictable, though this is a minor issue. Because its plot is

relatively sparse (there are some conversations, some parties, some shows), a lot of what happens in

the novel is thinking, and thinking about thinking.

There’s a slow-burning pleasure to be had in the exquisite wreckage that extends from – compared with the scale of the pandemic – low stakes interpersonal drama. And the self-repudiation, arguments, anger, and deceptions that occur speak to the problem we all have: what do we do with our newfound freedom?



Seeing Other People by Diana Reid

Publisher: Ultimo Press

ISBN: 9781761150128

Format: Paperback

Pages: 304pp

Publication date: October 2022

RRP: $32.99





