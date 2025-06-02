News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Of Monsters and Mainframes, Barbara Truelove

A brilliantly queer and imaginative blending of sci-fi and fantastical monsters.
2 Jun 2025 14:36
Jemimah Brewster
Two panels. On the left is a young woman with light brown hair smiling. On the right is the cover of a book, 'Of Monsters and Mainframes", which shows a colourful illustration of a spaceship, plumes of smoke and a large open mouth with fangs.

Writing and Publishing

Barbara Truelove. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Barbara Truelove’s Of Monsters and Mainframes is a sci-fi, fantasy, queerness-filled, adventure novel that will push all your buttons and send your enjoyment module into overdrive.

Demeter is a large spaceship shuttling passengers between Earth and Alpha Centauri B. She is also a highly intelligent AI who, when faced with the strange and unprecedented situation of her entire human cargo dying with no discernible cause (despite all the blood), must work around her programming and problem-solve this very non-linear issue. 

After getting to know Demeter, we are then introduced to Steward, Demeter’s on-board medical AI. Steward is practical and sarcastic, with a human-interaction module that helps them see things that Demeter can’t. On another of Demeter’s ill-fated flights, she must find a way to save two children from something on board, something that she can only find reference to in her folklore files. Between Demeter’s highly logical AI and Steward’s human-interaction skills, they work together to achieve their mission objective and save the children. 

Ancient mummies, Frankenstein’s creation, vampires, werewolves – all our favourite monsters eventually board Demeter, her flights becoming stranger as the years progress. But after so many unexplained occurrences and catastrophic flights, people are beginning to suspect that the ship is the problem and Demeter is in danger of being scrapped for being a ‘ghost ship’. Can she and Steward get on the same side long enough to save themselves?

Truelove has created a truly unique story, using shifting points of view to bring each character fully to life, heightening the action and emotion, and taking readers into the psyche of both monster and machine as they tumble across the galaxy. 

Read: Theatre review: How To Hold A Sign, The Butterfly Club

This is absolutely one of my favourite reads ever – it’s adventurous, imaginative, emotional, humorous, palpably queer and full of characters that I would follow into the furthest reaches of space just for the banter. Anyone who loves imaginative fiction full of adventure and lovable characters will love this book.

Of Monsters and Mainframes, Barbara Truelove
Publisher: Ezeekat Press (imprint of Bindery Books)
ISBN: 9781964721132
Format: Paperback
Pages: 416pp
Publication date: 1 June 2025
RRP: $34.99

Jemimah Brewster

Jemimah is a Gippsland-based writer and editor working in fiction, creative nonfiction, and newsletters. She reads and reviews books, edits work for other writers, and publishes the fortnightly Substack newsletter The Brew. Find her on Instagram and Facebook.

Related News

Two panels. On the left is a woman with curly blonde hair, wearing a pale peach top. On the right is the cover of a book, 'One Hundred years of Betty', which ihas a woman in the centre, with radiating spokes of colours in shades of blue, tan, orange.
Reviews

Book review: One Hundred Years of Betty, Debra Oswald

What life lessons has Betty learned after living for a century?

Danny Yazdani
A photo of an old-school box television displaying noise. There are two pot plants on both sides of the tv, and the domestic scene is covered in a red tone.
News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week: Queensland literary judges resign, David Attenborough at 99, ‘Vandemonian Lags’ reviewed…

Celina Lei
Two panels. On the left is of a woman with brown wavy hair wearing a green top. She's looking to the right. On the left is the cover of a book 'I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY'. It features an illustration of a hand squashing a hotdog.
Reviews

Book review: I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY, Marni Appleton

This collection of short stories offers a window into the lives of young, contemporary women.

Allison Dickie
A fair-skinned woman sits barefoot on the pebbled bank of a river, engrossed in her book. She is fair skinned, has long dark hair and wears dark-framed glasses and a light, sleeveless, summery dress.
Features

10 books people pretend to read (but don't)

Let’s be honest – we’ve all nodded along in book club at least once. Here are 10 books people pretend…

David Burton
The image combines two photos: on the left is a female-presenting person wearing a butter-yellow blazer and black glasses stands smiling in front of a bookcase. On the right, a male presenting person wearing a graphic T-shirt and a beige blazer smiles at the camera; he is standing in front of a different bookcase.
News

How a read-a-thon raises funds for literacy in Cambodia

The Chapters for Change reading challenge strives to strengthen education and community development.

Allison Dickie
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login