Theatre review: How To Hold A Sign, The Butterfly Club

Aoife is bubbly, easy going and loves to look her best. Jackie rarely cracks a smile and doesn’t care about her appearance. These two opposites find themselves on either end of a roadwork construction site. They are only supposed to use their radios to manage the traffic, but Aoife likes to bend the rules. Babble Productions’ new show, How To Hold A Sign tells the story of these women as they navigate a male dominated world.

Ruth Gilmour’s script mainly focuses on vignettes that gradually assemble a picture of who these women are and the experiences they have at work. These are mixed up with several PowerPoint presentations that slyly poke fun at the role and treatment of traffic controllers. The show makes clever use of some surprising interludes that balance out the pacing and also features some playful audience interaction, which is brief and works well (though this segment may vary depending on how cooperative the audience is each night). There are some funny moments but the comedy doesn’t always land. How to Hold a Sign is strongest when it focuses on the characters and the issues they face.

Aoife and Jackie deal with sexism, poor working conditions and the ever-present dangers of motor vehicles. Aoife points out that statistically there are less incidents of female road rage and fewer accidents on work sites with women. The discussion of why that is goes to the heart of this production’s feminist critique of the industry, and successfully gets the message across without being heavy handed.

Liliana Braumberger and Ruth Gilmour are well cast as oddly matched friends. They play well off each other and their relationship is endearing. It would have been nice to have their backgrounds further developed beyond their work lives – there are some hints of Aoife’s childhood and Jackie’s home life, and this could have been further expanded upon to add further depths to their characters. A twist at the end is well concealed and shifts the whole feel of the show, especially in relation to the production’s analysis of the construction industry; however it would have been more impactful if there had been further development of the characters leading up to the conclusion.

How To Hold A Sign explores the challenges facing women working in the construction industry in an insightful and accessible manner. A fun night out while also engaging with complex issues.

How To Hold A Sign by Ruth Gilmour

Babble Productions

The Butterfly Club, Melbourne as part of the Drama Queen Festival 2025

Directed by Tim Gilmour

Cast: Liliana Braumberger and Ruth Gilmour

Stage Manager: Jess Penrose-Coward

Original music by Lore Burns

Tickets: $15 – $39

How To Hold A Sign will be performed until 31 May 2025