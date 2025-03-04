Book review: First Year, Kristina Ross

Kristina Ross’ debut novel, First Year, offers an unflinching exploration into the tumultuous world of drama education, capturing the intense journey of a young actress navigating the complexities of her inaugural year at a prestigious Australian performing arts school. Awarded the 2024 The Australian/Vogel Award for Young Writers, it reaches deep into the psyche of its protagonist, Maeve, and the manifold challenges she encounters.

At 17, Maeve leaves the familiarity of Queensland to immerse herself in the demanding environment of a Naarm/Melbourne drama institution. Her naivety is palpable as she confronts the expectations of the faculty, the intricate dynamics with her peers and the blurred boundaries between personal identity and theatrical roles. Ross’ portrayal of Maeve’s internal and external struggles is compelling, drawing readers into the high-stakes realm of performing arts education.

The novel’s strength lies in its depiction of the drama school’s atmosphere. Ross, herself a graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts, injects the narrative with an insider’s perspective, revealing the often harsh realities of artistic training. The competitive nature of the program, the psychological toll of method acting and the precarious balance between mentorship and exploitation are themes thoroughly explored throughout First Year.

Maeve’s journey is marked by a series of transformative experiences that challenge her perceptions and resilience. The faculty’s unyielding emphasis on adherence to ‘the process’ without question serves as a double-edged sword, fostering both artistic growth and personal turmoil. The power dynamics at play, especially concerning the relationships between students and instructors, are portrayed unflinchingly, prompting reflection on the ethical boundaries within educational settings.

The Naarm setting is rendered with a keen eye for detail, grounding the story in a tangible reality that complements the ivory tower nature of theatrical art. “I listened to the sound of dinging trams, of leaves scratching against cement, and the heavy slosh of falling water. I counted to sixty, then emerged from the alcove, turned the corner and crossed the street.” Ross’ prose is both lyrical and precise, capturing the emotional intensity of Maeve’s experiences without veering into melodrama. Her use of a controlled first-person perspective works well for the novel as a whole: Maeve’s voice is compelling.

Read: Book review: Elegy, Southwest, Madeleine Watts

First Year is a striking debut that examines the sacrifices, triumphs and vulnerabilities inherent in the pursuit of artistic excellence. Ross has crafted a narrative that resonates with lived experience, inviting readers to reflect on the often-unseen challenges faced by those who dedicate themselves to the performing arts. Maeve’s story serves as a testament to the resilience required to navigate the delicate balance between personal identity and artistic expression, and the inherent tension that stretches between the two.

First Year, Kristina Ross

Publisher: Allen & Unwin

ISBN: 9781761470653

Format: Paperback

Pages: 352pp

Publication: June 2024

RRP: $32.99