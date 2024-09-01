News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Beam of Light, John Kinsella

John Kinsella creates characters who are intensely, recognisably human in his collection of short stories.
1 Sep 2024 9:00
Erich Mayer
Two panels. On the left is a man with white hair and sunglasses and a black shirt standing in front of a landscape. In the right is a cover of a book with 'Beam of Light' and 'John Kinsella' in white font against an image of a heron standing in a multicolour oil slick.

Writing and Publishing

‘All the stories evince a depth of characterisation one may think unachievable in stories of such short length.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Beam of Light is the perfect title for this collection of very short stories. While it is also the title of the first story in this book, it is an appropriate label for all the tales. Appropriate because John Kinsella illuminates fascinating aspects of the lives of people who, in one way or another, have not fulfilled their potential or who long for the unobtainable or the unlikely, or who find themselves in unwanted situations.

Some of these people have fared better than others, some are more self-aware, some have accommodated their fate, some not so well, but all are intensely human, all are so real. You will recognise them.

All the stories evince a depth of characterisation one may think unachievable in stories of such short length; it is a tribute to Kinsella’s ability to say a lot in very few words.

One of my favourites is called ‘Burying the Rabbits’. In this story, a child asks, ‘Why do we have a virus we have to hide from and get a needle to stop killing us … but people give a virus to rabbits to make them die in their homes?’ The answer, namely that rabbits don’t belong here, is countered by the comment that neither do we belong here. All this is encapsulated in a short monologue by an old-timer unwilling to sell his property to a real estate developer.

Among other gems is ‘Invitations’, which focuses on unwanted invitations, and ‘Quod erat demonstrandum: Christmas Day Swim’, which is all about fitting in. ‘Vaccination Medley’ also stands out. It is, in a gentle way, about the misuse of police power – in this instance, by a sergeant who ‘was small and rough and sharp-tongued and tended towards political parties that offered easy answers to complex problems and had mixed feelings about gun ownership, but she liked animals’.

Other subjects featured include bullying, possessiveness, intergenerational relationships and even one story where something good undeservedly emerges from something bad.

Just how much should be said to the prospective reader about how a story ends is debatable. Saying a lot may spoil what is intended as a surprise, whereas saying too little potentially diminishes the value of a review to the reader. In the case of Beam of Light, some of the endings have the delightful effect of turning a story on its head or delivering an unexpected, though still logical, surprise. Others leave us where we came in, so to speak. Most leave the reader longing for more. All are satisfying.

Kinsella is well-known as an advocate for non-human animals. It has been said of him that he is a poet who demonstrates in his work an interrelated array of understandings about the ways we should live in this world. That, coupled with his ability to observe and his poetic mastery of storytelling, is evident throughout this collection. 

Beam of Light, John Kinsella
Publisher: Transit Lounge
ISBN: 9781923023161
Format: paperback
Pages: 262pp
Release date: 1 September 2024
RRP: $32

Erich Mayer

Erich Mayer is a retired company director and former organic walnut farmer.

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Non-Fiction
More
Two panels. On the left is a photo of author Stephen Downes, a man with salt and pepper hair, a white shirt, and dark jumper. On the right is the cover of this book, with 'Murals' in black font against a background of cherubs painted on the walls and ceilings.
Reviews

Book review: Mural, Stephen Downes

A charming psychopath beguiles with his anecdotes.

Erich Mayer
Two panels. On the left is a profile photo of Isabella G Mead. She has brown hair and is wearing a blue patterned top. On the right is the cover of her book, with 'The Infant Vine' in white font against a picture of a brownish plant.
Reviews

Book review: The Infant Vine, Isabella G Mead

This debut collection of poetry plays with the intersection between motherhood and the natural world.

Ella Pilson
'Victorian vampires' wins popular vote at Australian Life photography competition, taken by Chrissie Hall of herself and her two daughters dressed up. The photo sets up the ambiance of a Victorian era home with animal taxidermy, vintage leather sofas and low lighting. The three are depicted wearing black and red gowns and sharp vampire teeth.
News

Opportunities and awards

Dark Mofo 2025 call-out, last chance to enter Ulrick and Schubert Photography Award, plus winners of Impact Awards and more!

Celina Lei
The cast of Trent Dalton's Love Stories is preparing for their Brisbane Festival debut.
Features

Trent Dalton's Love Stories – stage adaptation premieres at Brisbane Festival

After the immense success of 'Boy Swallows Universe', Dalton returns to the Brisbane stage with a new theatrical adaptation.

David Burton
Here One Moment. Left panel is author shot of middle aged blonde Caucasian woman, wearing open necked white blouse under a dark jacket and smiling at the camera. Right panel is a book cover of a blurry blue background with red spots and some butterflies. here one moment.
Reviews

Book review: Here One Moment, Liane Moriarty

Liane Moriarty's latest book takes on the big themes of life and death, and looks set to be another bestseller.

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login