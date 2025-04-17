Book review: A Place Between Waking and Forgetting, Eugen Bacon

Eugen Bacon’s A Place Between Waking and Forgetting is an exploration of contrasts, as suggested by its evocative title. This collection of short stories by a British Fantasy Award winner showcases Bacon’s distinctive voice in speculative fiction. The book deftly navigates themes of identity, memory, trauma and the complexities of the human experience, often through a lens that integrates elements of African culture and folklore.

Bacon’s narrative unfolds across 18 short yet impactful chapters, each infused with sharp imagery and emotional depth. She wastes no time in establishing tension, plunging readers directly into the chaos of a teen brawl – a gripping opening that piques curiosity and lays a solid foundation for the unfolding anthology.

The collection features a series of interconnected stories that blend realism with speculative elements. The author’s employs lyrical prose invites readers into rich, imaginative worlds that evoke both wonder and discomfort.

Each chapter transports the reader to fantastical worlds, from the “forgetting town” of Alexandra, where “everyone nosed in other pepo’s (people’s) business,” to Naeema’s falling sky in a universe “split into embracing and unshackling” and all the way to mushroom planet, where certainty whispers, “if they die now, they’ll die happy”. These diverse landscapes draw the reader in, creating an immediate connection to the characters’ struggles and experiences.

A Place Between Awaking and Forgetting strongly echoes popular mindscape drama series like AO, Mr. Nobody and Severance. These shows, like Bacon’s offering, often incorporate elements of science fiction, presenting speculative narratives that traverse futuristic or alternative realities with tension-filled plots typical of a thriller. ​​In the chapter titled ‘Human Beans’, the protagonist, Wema, grapples with profound sadness stemming from various sources. When the light flickers, she is unexpectedly drawn into a new universe where those who are disappearing – by choice or necessity – converge in search of a better life. This experimental realm offers a sense of expansion for these ‘human beans’. The lingering question remains: does this place truly exist, or is it merely a figment of their memory, a forgotten place?

Read: Book review: Half Truth, Nadia Mahjouri

Bacon stands out as a significant figure in speculative fiction. Her ability to blend cultural narratives with speculative elements not only enriches the genre, but also broadens the conversation around identity, trauma and the human experience.

It’s no surprise that the author has just recently won the 2025 Kate Wilhelm Solstice Award, for “significant contributions to the science fiction, fantasy and related genres community”.

A Place Between Awaking and Forgetting, Eugen Bacon

Publisher: Raw Dog Screaming Press

Format: Paperback

Pages: 180pp

Publication date: 19 September 2024

RRP: $34.99