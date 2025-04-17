News

Book review: A Place Between Waking and Forgetting, Eugen Bacon

Speculative fiction that incorporates elements of African culture and folklore.
17 Apr 2025 12:24
Dorcas Maphakela
Two panels. On the left is Eugen Bacon, a black woman with cropped hair wearing a cream top. On the right is the cover of her book "A Place between Waking and Forgetting." It features an illustration of a landscape i nshades of brown, yellow and orange.

Eugen Bacon. Photo: Supplied.

Eugen Bacon’s A Place Between Waking and Forgetting is an exploration of contrasts, as suggested by its evocative title. This collection of short stories by a British Fantasy Award winner showcases Bacon’s distinctive voice in speculative fiction. The book deftly navigates themes of identity, memory, trauma and the complexities of the human experience, often through a lens that integrates elements of African culture and folklore.

Bacon’s narrative unfolds across 18 short yet impactful chapters, each infused with sharp imagery and emotional depth. She wastes no time in establishing tension, plunging readers directly into the chaos of a teen brawl – a gripping opening that piques curiosity and lays a solid foundation for the unfolding anthology.

The collection features a series of interconnected stories that blend realism with speculative elements. The author’s employs lyrical prose invites readers into rich, imaginative worlds that evoke both wonder and discomfort.

Each chapter transports the reader to fantastical worlds, from the “forgetting town” of Alexandra, where “everyone nosed in other pepo’s (people’s) business,” to Naeema’s falling sky in a universe “split into embracing and unshackling” and all the way to mushroom planet, where certainty whispers, “if they die now, they’ll die happy”. These diverse landscapes draw the reader in, creating an immediate connection to the characters’ struggles and experiences.

A Place Between Awaking and Forgetting strongly echoes popular mindscape drama series like AO, Mr. Nobody and Severance. These shows, like Bacon’s offering, often incorporate elements of science fiction, presenting speculative narratives that traverse futuristic or alternative realities with tension-filled plots typical of a thriller. ​​In the chapter titled ‘Human Beans’, the protagonist, Wema, grapples with profound sadness stemming from various sources. When the light flickers, she is unexpectedly drawn into a new universe where those who are disappearing – by choice or necessity – converge in search of a better life. This experimental realm offers a sense of expansion for these ‘human beans’. The lingering question remains: does this place truly exist, or is it merely a figment of their memory, a forgotten place? 

Read: Book review: Half Truth, Nadia Mahjouri

Bacon stands out as a significant figure in speculative fiction. Her ability to blend cultural narratives with speculative elements not only enriches the genre, but also broadens the conversation around identity, trauma and the human experience.

It’s no surprise that the author has just recently won the 2025 Kate Wilhelm Solstice Award, for “significant contributions to the science fiction, fantasy and related genres community”.

A Place Between Awaking and Forgetting, Eugen Bacon
Publisher: Raw Dog Screaming Press 
Format: Paperback
Pages: 180pp
Publication date: 19 September 2024
RRP: $34.99

Dorcas Maphakela

Dorcas Maphakela is a multidisciplinary creative combining writing, visual arts and holistic well-being advocacy in her practice. She is a South African-born Mopedi woman who relocated to Australia by choice in 2007 and became a citizen in 2012. She studied Fine Arts at the University of Johannesburg and holds a Master of Arts in Writing from Swinburne University of Technology. Dorcas is also a TV presenter, public speaker and founder and producer of the Antenna Award-winning OZ AFRICAN TV (OATV). Her work was acknowledged with a Media Award from the Victorian Multicultural Commission for “outstanding reporting on issues of importance to diverse communities and reporting which contributes to Victoria’s cross-cultural understanding” (VMC).

