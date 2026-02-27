News

ATD’s Faraway review: a writhing, driving techno-primitive delight at Adelaide Festival 2026

Choreographed by Jenni Large, ADT’s Faraway is a rich, erotically charged work, the dance equivalent of howling orgiastically at the moon.
27 Feb 2026 16:27
Richard Watts
Two dancers clad in fetish wear-inspired costumes crouch forward as they jump a woollen rope inside a circle of light on stage. Joshua Doctor and Yilin Kong in ADT's Faraway by Jenni Large at Adelaide Festival 2026.

Joshua Doctor and Yilin Kong in ADT’s Faraway by Jenni Large at Adelaide Festival 2026. Photo: Jonathan VDK.

Faraway, choreographer Jenni Large’s visceral new work for Australian Dance Theatre (ADT), transports us to a roiling, fecund wilderness ruled by primal drives and desires. Watching it feels akin to viewing a feverish, R-rated wildlife animation directed by Shinya Tsukamoto or Gakuryū Ishii and illustrated by Francisco Goya, if such a mash-up of styles and genres should dare to exist; it’s a wild, thrilling ride.

Moments of slow, deliberate movement – a harpist emerging from darkness into a circle of light; seven dancers crawling across the stage; a hulking, Muppet-like gorilla creeping through dappled shadows – contrast with explosive action and driving, exhilarating beats.

On rare occasions, especially early in proceedings, Large’s stage feels overly busy and her vision chaotic – presumably a deliberate choice – over which she quickly exerts control. Similarly, a sequence late in the piece, after a fake ending which hints at returning to where we began before spinning off into entirely new directions, feel slightly over-extended.

Elsewhere, bodies swing pendulum-like from knotted lianas; dancers leap, writhe, roll, groan and ululate, displaying themselves sexually one moment and giving birth the next. A potentate is carried on a human throne and his kisses are fatal; a formless creature oozes across the forest floor, devouring and absorbing all life in its path.

Faraway: fearless and intense

Large, an Australian dancer, choreographer and director living in lutruwita/Tasmania, has constructed a fascinating work on the bodies of ADT’s seven dancers: Joshua Doctor, Macon Escobal Riley, Yilin Kong, Zachary Lopez, Karra Nam, Patrick O’Luanaigh and Zoe Wozniak. It’s rich, bold and fearless, though its tone – and music – may be too intense or abrasive for some.

ArtsHub: Slingsby’s last hurrah: a fairy tale triptych in an intimate, custom-built theatre

In her program notes, Large describes Faraway as ‘an attempt to destigmatise (even desensitise) sexualisation by celebrating the sexualised body and by exposing raw and fantastical depictions of these experiences and forms. Kink is theatrical, Fairytales can be fetishistic… What is the erotic if not a way to deepen our quality of life? It’s all magic, really.’

A trio of female-presenting dancers vividly convey desire and arousal before the sequence transmogrifies into a butoh-esque birthing sequence, in which all the messiness and labour of bringing a child into the world is conveyed in swift, free-flowing moments without a drop of blood – or any other liquids save sweat – being spilled.

Thereafter, a coarsely woven fabric net is first stretched and held aloft in reverence before its fabric is spun together to form a rope; the extended skipping sequence which follows is genuinely thrilling, simultaneously showcasing the dancers’ exquisite skills and superb timing as well as the ambition of Large’s choreography.

A woman with shoulder length black hair and wearing a lace-patterned body stocking lies on stage on her stomach; her arms are extended and her feet are suspended and raised off the stage in a loop of rope. Other dancers in similar positions are visible behind and around her. Yilin Kong and Zachary Lopez in ADT's Faraway by Jenni Large at Adelaide Festival 2026.
Yilin Kong and Zachary Lopez in ADT’s Faraway by Jenni Large at Adelaide Festival 2026. Photo: Jonathan VDK.

Meg Wilson’s fetish wear-inspired costumes evoke the gothic-industrial dancefloor while Anna Whitaker’s compositions and sound design take us from tribal jungle to urban jungle and back again, ably abetted by Alex Berlage’s smoky and striking lighting.

The stage itself is flogged; the dancers peel off layers of their costumes, like snakes shedding their skin or crabs shedding their shells – and like crabs, they skitter sideways across the stage. The score pounds; movement slows in counterpoint.

Faraway is by turns aggressive and animalistic, spiritual and gentle: a manifestation of the tension between the urges of the body and the aspirations of the soul. ADT is now a sexagenarian, but the company shows no signs of slowing down.

Australian Dance Theatre’s Faraway plays the Odeon Theatre, Norwood until 1 March as part of the 2026 Adelaide Festival.

Richard Watts visited Adelaide as a guest of Adelaide Festival.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts OAM is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, a Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend, and was awarded the 2019 Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. In 2021 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Green Room Awards Association. Most recently, Richard received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2024. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

