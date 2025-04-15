Book review: Half Truth, Nadia Mahjouri

In her quest for the whole truth, Nadia Mahjouri weaves a poignant dual narrative with converging storylines. Her debut novel, Half Truth, invites readers to navigate the complexities of womanhood through the parallel journeys of Zahra and Khadija, two women in search of one man. The book captures the beautifully chaotic essence of their experiences.

Similar to her protagonist Zahra, Mahjouri became a mother at 22, marking a significant moment in her life. It sparked a desire to uncover her Moroccan roots and find her father. With her newborn baby, Amir, in tow, Zahra too sets out on a journey to locate her father, but the journey evolves into a richer experience than anticipated.

The story unfolds between Tasmania – where Zahra lives with her partner, Jacob – and Morocco, where her father grew up and her paternal grandmother, Khadija, resides with her family.

Mahjouri’s Morocco is vividly portrayed with its vibrant red-orange landscapes, enticing aromas and textures. This setting starkly contrasts with her protagonist’s isolated life in Tasmania. The rich culture of Morocco and its sense of community acts as a balm for Zahra.

Presented in four parts, this work features concise chapters structured as diary entries, capturing landmark events in two timelines: the 1940s to 1980s – following Khadija’s story – and the 1990s to early 2000s – focusing on Zahra. These narratives ultimately intertwine in the 1990s.

Thematically, Half Truth delves into the intricate nuances of identity and belonging, generational trauma and the process of healing through the lens of matrescence – a strong concept in Mahjouri’s practice as a therapist. This notion, akin to adolescence, describes the transformative journey of becoming a mother by birth or caregiving, and encompasses the physical, emotional and psychological changes women face during pregnancy, childbirth and early parenting.

It underpins the evolution of identity and self-perception, acknowledging that motherhood can be both joyful and challenging while highlighting the importance of support during this significant life transition.

A standout moment occurs at the Hammam, the women’s baths in Douar Dlam, where, feeling self-conscious about her postpartum body, Zahra apologises for her perceived imperfections. Her aunt, Fatiha, encourages her to look around the steamy room filled with naked women of all shapes and sizes, fostering a deeper understanding of body acceptance and shared experience.

Though a work of fiction, the narrative is rooted in Mahjouri’s personal experiences. As a self-proclaimed feminist, Mahjouri prioritises the female perspectives within her narrative.

She not only challenges societal norms around masculinity, but also underscores the resilience and strength of her female protagonists. This narrative strategy invites readers to reconsider conventional notions of gender, fostering an understanding of the struggles both women and men face within patriarchal structures.

Half Truth is a heartfelt exploration that urges empathy for those in the diaspora, prompting readers to reflect on the complexities of identity and belonging.

Half Truth, Nadia Mahjouri

Publisher: Penguin Random House

ISBN: 9781761344558

Format: Paperback

Pages: 338pp

Publication date: 11 February 2025

RRP: $36.99